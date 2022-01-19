McVay: Andrew Whitworth and David Long Jr. day-to-day, plus updates on Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday said offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and cornerback David Long Jr. are both day-to-day following their respective injuries sustained in Monday night's Wild Card playoff win over the Cardinals.

Whitworth sustained his ankle injury on the Rams' first offensive snap. While he was initially replaced by Joe Noteboom at left tackle on that drive, he returned for the second offensive series and played the remainder of the first half before ultimately being shut down coming out of halftime.

On Tuesday, McVay said Whitworth got both his ankle and his knee "rolled up on," and that they were still awaiting the results of a scan Whitworth was getting today.

Long, who returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rams' victory, sustained his knee injury with 2:35 left in the first half and did not return. However, the initial feedback they got on Long's injury was positive, according to McVay.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Ben Skowronek﻿ had his back "lock up on him" during Monday night's game, but McVay said he doesn't expect it to affect the way Skowronek practices this week. Wide receiver and kickoff/punt returner Brandon Powell sustained a ribs injury, but "he should be good as well, with those four guys."

In terms of players currently on Injured Reserve, it's "a possibility" linebacker Ernest Jones (high left ankle sprain) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (MCL sprain) return this week, or at least have their 21-day activation window opened, according to McVay. However, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) and cornerback Robert Rochell (chest) have not been part of the conversations pertaining to players potentially returning.