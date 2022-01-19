Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and David Long Jr. day-to-day, plus updates on Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Jan 18, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday said offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and cornerback David Long Jr. are both day-to-day following their respective injuries sustained in Monday night's Wild Card playoff win over the Cardinals.

Whitworth sustained his ankle injury on the Rams' first offensive snap. While he was initially replaced by Joe Noteboom at left tackle on that drive, he returned for the second offensive series and played the remainder of the first half before ultimately being shut down coming out of halftime.

On Tuesday, McVay said Whitworth got both his ankle and his knee "rolled up on," and that they were still awaiting the results of a scan Whitworth was getting today.

Long, who returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rams' victory, sustained his knee injury with 2:35 left in the first half and did not return. However, the initial feedback they got on Long's injury was positive, according to McVay.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Ben Skowronek﻿ had his back "lock up on him" during Monday night's game, but McVay said he doesn't expect it to affect the way Skowronek practices this week. Wide receiver and kickoff/punt returner Brandon Powell sustained a ribs injury, but "he should be good as well, with those four guys."

In terms of players currently on Injured Reserve, it's "a possibility" linebacker Ernest Jones (high left ankle sprain) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (MCL sprain) return this week, or at least have their 21-day activation window opened, according to McVay. However, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) and cornerback Robert Rochell (chest) have not been part of the conversations pertaining to players potentially returning.

"It's a little bit different circumstances with them," McVay said of Joseph-Day and Rochell. "So don't have any truly true updates on those guys."

Related Content

news

NFC Playoff Picture entering Divisional Round: Recapping Super Wild Card Weekend, previewing NFC championship scenarios for remaining teams

The No. 4 seed-Rams take on the No. 2-seed Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round. 
news

Los Rams destruyen a Arizona para la primera victoria de Matthew Stafford en playoffs y sacan cita con los campeones Buccaneers

Sean McVay dirige un juego perfecto basado en carreras y la defensa de Los Ángeles incomoda a Kyler Murray de principio a fin en un gran estreno de SoFi Stadium en postemporada.
news

Matthew Stafford on first career playoff victory: "I'm just excited for our team to get the win" 

For Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the team's overall achievement meant more than a personal milestone in Monday night's Wild Card victory over the Cardinals. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Cam Akers, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Eric Weddle react to win over Cardinals in Wild Card round

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Eric Weddle's postgame press conferences following their 34-11 playoff victory over the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams advance to divisional round of playoffs with 34-11 win over Cardinals 

The Rams are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers after a complementary performance in all three phases lifts them to a 34-11 win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Taylor Rapp, Buddy Howell among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football Wild Card round playoff game vs. Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Tiempo de playoffs: los Rams conocen la fórmula para dominar a los Cardinals

Matthew Stafford buscará saborear por fin el triunfo en postemporada en el primer juego de playoffs en Monday Night Football y también el primero en SoFi Stadium
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Wild Card Preview: Rams playoff journey begins under the lights at SoFi Stadium

In this week's Wild Card game preview, J.B. Long details how QB Matthew Stafford has given the offense a boost from this time last season, how DL Aaron Donald's past success against Arizona will be a factor, and explains how the ultimate goal is just another 4-game win streak away.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Wild Card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Advertising