McVay chasing history, matchups to watch and more for Rams vs. Panthers

Cooper Helps the Cause

When he went down in Week 10, per PFF, Cooper Kupp had already bettered his receiving grade, catch rate, yards per reception and average yards after the catch from his rookie year.

Without him, Goff's completion percentage fell from 71 to 61, and his yards per attempt dipped from 9.3 to 7.2, according to ESPN.

I know many of us wonder how 2018 would have ended with a healthy Kupp. Let's hope we find out in 2019.

Put it in the Paint

No team had more red zone opportunities in 2018 than the Rams. Unfortunately, they ranked 19th in converting those chances into touchdowns.

Could some of that be attributed to conservative game management and playing with the lead more often than not? Sure. Especially when there's a Rolex package designed to keep Todd Gurley out of the end zone.

But the Rams were 17th in 2017 converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns, meaning they've scored more points than any NFL team since McVay was hired… despite being a below-average team when it comes to finishing drives.

You can see that glass as half-empty or half-full. Either way, it remains the offense's biggest area for growth.

Matchup to Watch

The oldest offensive lineman in the NFL will be opposite the youngest member of the Panthers roster this weekend.

Andrew Whitworth's first task of his 14th season will be first round edge rusher Brian Burns, 21-years old and one of PFF's highest-graded rookies this preseason.

Carolina desperately needed to improve its pass rush, having registered the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (35), only to see Julius Peppers retire. So they went all in on Burns with the 16th overall selection after seeing him lead college football in pressures.

Burns reportedly had to bulk up to get to 250 pounds before the Combine. His personal

"Welcome to the NFL Moment" weighs 330 and will be wearing No. 77 this weekend.

Time to Lower the Boom