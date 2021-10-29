McVay confirms Rams allowing DeSean Jackson to explore trade options; Jackson won't play against Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday confirmed the team is allowing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to explore trade options for himself. As a result, Jackson will not play Sunday against the Texans.

"We had good conversation this morning, we're working through some things with him, we are allowing him to be able to look into some options for himself," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "And because of that, we won't have him, he won't play this weekend."

When by a reporter asked why Jackson wanted this, McVay said he wanted to keep those details "in-house" and "will have more information following up."

"We've kind of talked about it, but I think really, what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround it," McVay said. "And that's really all I'm going to talk about with regards to DeSean."

Jackson originally joined the Rams via a one-year deal signed this offseason. He has caught eight of 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown through the Rams' first seven games.