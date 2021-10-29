Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay confirms Rams allowing DeSean Jackson to explore trade options; Jackson won't play against Texans

Oct 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday confirmed the team is allowing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to explore trade options for himself. As a result, Jackson will not play Sunday against the Texans.

"We had good conversation this morning, we're working through some things with him, we are allowing him to be able to look into some options for himself," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "And because of that, we won't have him, he won't play this weekend."

When by a reporter asked why Jackson wanted this, McVay said he wanted to keep those details "in-house" and "will have more information following up."

"We've kind of talked about it, but I think really, what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround it," McVay said. "And that's really all I'm going to talk about with regards to DeSean."

Jackson originally joined the Rams via a one-year deal signed this offseason. He has caught eight of 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown through the Rams' first seven games.

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. pacific time.

Related Content

news

Week 8 Preview: Offense rolling, defense opportunistic as Rams head to Houston to take on Texans

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details how the Rams will look to continue their success in the vertical passing game, what to expect from a Rams' running game that had a season-low 47 yards last week, and how a stout Texans' defensive line will try and disrupt and slow down a red hot Matthew Stafford.
news

Ernest Jones: "Always make sure I'm preparing like I'm the starter" 

With linebacker Kenny Young getting traded to the Broncos, more snaps at linebacker open up, which means more opportunities for players like rookie Ernest Jones. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, and Aaron Donald talk Texans defense, Ernest Jones, more

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 8 against the Texans.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 at Texans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 8 game at the Texans. 
news

Hard work behind the scenes paying off for Van Jefferson in second NFL season

The foundation for a bigger role in year 2 is thanks to the work ethic Van Jefferson has carried with him since college.
news

Dont'e Deayon discusses being promoted to the 53-man roster, how his 2021 season is going & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams CB Dont'e Deayon to talk making the 53-man roster, how he has played so far in the 2021 season & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 73.
news

First Look: Rams head to Houston to take on Texans in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Head coach Sean McVay explains what into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos on Monday. 
news

McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Rams head coach Sean mcVay provides injury updates on cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth as they prepare for Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams agree to trade Kenny Young and 2024 seventh-round pick to Broncos for 2024 sixth-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Advertising