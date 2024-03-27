McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center

"A guy that offers us the versatility that will help us and however that fits in there, kind of gives Sean and the coaches room to do whatever they want to do and make the pieces fit," Jones said last year.

Like Jones, senior personnel advisor Taylor Morton likewise appreciated Avila's versatility, which he got to see up close at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

"Just to see him in person and how big he was, and playing both center and guard, and being able to see that versatility live at the Senior Bowl I think was very helpful for us," Morton said last year.

Now, the 2024 puzzle is deciding that piece best fits at center instead of guard.

McVay reiterated that wasn't part of the plan until the possibility of getting Jackson arose. While exploring that, McVay went back and watched Avila's TCU tape.

"And you say, you know what, he did a great job at center, there's a lot of work (there)," McVay said.

Getting re-acclimated to the position now becomes Avila's top offseason priority. McVay said Avila has a good excitement and nervousness about it because of the respect he has for Shelton, the amount of information he's responsible for when it comes to targeting in the run plays, understanding motion responses, and protections.

"He's like, 'Man, I don't know as much as Coleman.' I said, 'That's okay! You don't have to right now. Let's just take incremental steps,'" McVay said. "He's a guy that loves being in the building. And so, like I was talking about earlier, you don't need to go from A to Z, let's just take the incremental steps. Let's continue to learn, with the right foundational understanding of what are we trying to get done? What are you looking at? What are the things that are important to be able to communicate?"

Most importantly, McVay pointed out how Avila is not alone and has quarterback Matthew Stafford and other teammates next to him. McVay is excited about the opportunity and knows Avila is too.