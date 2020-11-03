McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. "is good," Jalen Ramsey "feeling better"

Rams head coach Sean McVay does not expect running back Darrell Henderson Jr.'s thigh injury against the Dolphins to impact his availability against the Seahawks in Week 10.

"Darrell is good. His quad was bothering him," McVay said during a video conference Monday evening. "If we were to practice this week, it would probably be later on in the week until he's ready to go, (but) don't expect it to linger into Seattle."