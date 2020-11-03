McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. "is good," Jalen Ramsey "feeling better"

Nov 02, 2020 at 06:28 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay does not expect running back Darrell Henderson Jr.'s thigh injury against the Dolphins to impact his availability against the Seahawks in Week 10.

"Darrell is good. His quad was bothering him," McVay said during a video conference Monday evening. "If we were to practice this week, it would probably be later on in the week until he's ready to go, (but) don't expect it to linger into Seattle."

Additionally, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who did not play against the Dolphins due to illness, is "feeling better" and was at the team's facility today.

"That's a positive sign for us," McVay said.

