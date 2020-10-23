McVay expects Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be able to play Monday night vs. Bears

Oct 23, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday he doesn't anticipate tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh)'s injuries preventing them from playing Monday night against the Bears.

Both players appeared on the first injury report of Week 7 Thursday and did not participate in practice that day. They will also be held out of Friday's practice for precautionary reasons. McVay specified that Higbee was dealing with "hand inflammation," and Henderson a quad.

Additionally, McVay said wide receiver Robert Woods is dealing with "groin soreness." The team will take the same precautionary approach with Woods and not have him practice Friday, but he is also expected to be able to play against the Bears.

"We're just going to be smart with those guys that have played a lot of football for us," McVay said during a video conference before Friday's practice.

