McVay expects Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be able to play Monday night vs. Bears

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday he doesn't anticipate tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh)'s injuries preventing them from playing Monday night against the Bears.

Both players appeared on the first injury report of Week 7 Thursday and did not participate in practice that day. They will also be held out of Friday's practice for precautionary reasons. McVay specified that Higbee was dealing with "hand inflammation," and Henderson a quad.

Additionally, McVay said wide receiver Robert Woods is dealing with "groin soreness." The team will take the same precautionary approach with Woods and not have him practice Friday, but he is also expected to be able to play against the Bears.