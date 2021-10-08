McVay: Darious Williams has "mild" ankle sprain, no timetable yet for return

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said cornerback Darious Williams sustained a "mild" ankle sprain against the Seahawks and that there is no timetable yet for his return.

"The severity of it is to be determined," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "Whether that means he will be able to play next week or whether that means he will miss next week (against the Giants), don't have that determination yet, but it looks like it's going to be a mild ankle sprain. We'll continue to gather information on that."

Williams posted four total tackles prior to exiting Thursday night's game with that ankle injury. Initially, the Rams adapted to Williams' absence by keeping rookie cornerback Robert Rochell – who started Thursday night – on the outside and moved David Long Jr. inside in wake of Williams' departure.