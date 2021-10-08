Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Darious Williams has "mild" ankle sprain, no timetable yet for return

Oct 08, 2021 at 02:18 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said cornerback Darious Williams sustained a "mild" ankle sprain against the Seahawks and that there is no timetable yet for his return.

"The severity of it is to be determined," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "Whether that means he will be able to play next week or whether that means he will miss next week (against the Giants), don't have that determination yet, but it looks like it's going to be a mild ankle sprain. We'll continue to gather information on that."

Williams posted four total tackles prior to exiting Thursday night's game with that ankle injury. Initially, the Rams adapted to Williams' absence by keeping rookie cornerback Robert Rochell – who started Thursday night – on the outside and moved David Long Jr. inside in wake of Williams' departure.

McVay also said outside linebacker Leonard Floyd "will be okay" after appearing to be banged up at the end of the contest.

Stafford y Woods destrozan a Seattle y Donald consigue el récord de capturas en triunfo de los Rams

Los Ángeles muestra carácter para mejorar a 4-1 en una noche en la que Russell Wilson abandona lesionado por primera vez en su carrera
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 26-17 win over the Seahawks. 
Game Recap: Nick Scott's late interception, Matt Gay's late field goal lift Rams to 26-17 win over Seahawks

The Rams bounce back in Week 5 with a 26-17 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. 
Aaron Donald sets new Rams record for career sacks 

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald now has the most career sacks in franchise history. 
Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Week 5 Preview: L.A. turns the page to Seattle for Rams vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football showdown

As the Rams get set to face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, J.B. Long discusses Darious Williams' past success against Seattle and how much of a factor he may be in this game, the defense's tough assignment of facing another dual threat QB in consecutive weeks, and if this game will be yet another epic battle in this storied rivalry.  
3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Los Rams visitan Seattle en el partido de jueves por la noche y ya hay mucho en juego

Matthew Stafford y la defensa de Los Ángeles quieren reponerse luego de la primera derrota, pero los Seahawks les esperan con Russell Wilson y un estadio ruidoso otra vez
From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris, and Kevin O'Connell preview Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as they continue their preparation for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks. 
Notable Rams-Seahawks games through the years

Ahead of their Week 5 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some memorable Rams-Seahawks games in series history. 
