McVay: Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

Nov 09, 2022 at 12:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday announced that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol.

McVay said prior to Wednesday's walkthrough that they'll "take it a day at a time" with Stafford leading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Stafford entered into the protocol on Tuesday after the Rams medical experts determined it was the best course of action "based on some of the things that they gathered" in their follow-ups after last Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, according to McVay. McVay said that to their knowledge, it happened in Sunday's game.

"It's all kind of stuff that we're working through," McVay said, when asked who would take the reps with the first-team offense in place of Stafford on Wednesday. "Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that there's a possibility that he'll be ready to go."

If Stafford is unable to go on Sunday, McVay expressed confidence in backup quarterback John Wolford when asked about Wolford specifically.

"We're not going to be ready to rule anything out," McVay said. "I know Matthew's going to do everything in his power to try to be able to be ready, and we'll see. We'll just take it a day at a time. But John's a guy that, when he's been in these situations, he's stepped in and done a really good job. It wasn't too long ago that he had to come in, in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs, and he performed incredibly well."

Stafford completed 13 of 27 pass attempts for 165 yards and one touchdown in Los Angeles' 16-13 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Overall, he's completed 195 of 285 pass attempts for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions through L.A.'s first eight games this season.

"I think the most important thing is is, you know, with these types of situations, it's always about player and safety, health, first and foremost," McVay said.

