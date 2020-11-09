McVay: Plan is for Jordan Fuller "to be ready to roll," A'Shawn Robinson expected to make Rams debut vs. Seahawks

Nov 09, 2020 at 02:39 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller is expected to be able to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Monday.

Fuller, who has missed the Rams' last three games due to a shoulder injury, was designated for return Monday morning. The Rams now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. Fuller has 21 total tackles and four pass breakups in four games this season.

"The hope is and the plan is for him to be ready to roll this week," McVay said.

Additionally, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is scheduled to make his Rams debut this week. This aligns with McVay's comments following Robinson's elevation to the 53-man roster that if Robinson wasn't active in Week 8, then he would be in Week 10.

"That's the anticipation, and he sure looks good," McVay said. "I'm hoping that as good as he looks, he plays that well also. It will be good to get him going."

