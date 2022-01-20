From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Divisional Round vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the challenges presented by the Buccaneers offense and defense, going against veteran quarterback Tom Brady, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I mean, he's like Gumby. The way that his ankle got rolled up on, it was not a good-looking play when you watch it on the replay." – McVay
- McVay said it's a "miracle" that Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's injury Monday night wasn't more serious than it turned out to be. They were fortunate to receive positive results from Tuesday's scans that have allowed them to not rule out Whitworth yet for Sunday's playoff game.
- Whitworth's status for Sunday is still uncertain and they will continue to take things a day a time with him.
"Everything. I mean, it's Tom Brady, he does everything well." – Miller
- For Miller, there's no one particular challenge Brady presents because of his well-rounded skillset.
- Everybody is aware of Brady's throwing ability and decision-making, as well as the way he steps up and performs in big games, but what stands out the most to Miller is how Brady elevates the play of his teammates.
"It's always a process, it's continuous, and he's been a pleasure to work with so far. It's been a lot fun." – Stafford
- While much of the regular season conversation centered around Stafford's connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s production has shown he's also developed a good rapport with Stafford as well.
- Stafford cited constant communication as a key factor in that growth. "When I'm out there on the practice field, whether I throw him the ball, or I throw it somewhere else, and I'm watching the tape, or I'm talking to him about, 'Hey, I saw this yesterday,' or he's coming up to me, talking to me about, 'Hey, how do you see this route run?'" Stafford said.