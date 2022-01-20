Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Divisional Round vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Jan 19, 2022 at 04:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the challenges presented by the Buccaneers offense and defense, going against veteran quarterback Tom Brady, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I mean, he's like Gumby. The way that his ankle got rolled up on, it was not a good-looking play when you watch it on the replay." – McVay

  • McVay said it's a "miracle" that Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's injury Monday night wasn't more serious than it turned out to be. They were fortunate to receive positive results from Tuesday's scans that have allowed them to not rule out Whitworth yet for Sunday's playoff game.
  • Whitworth's status for Sunday is still uncertain and they will continue to take things a day a time with him.

"Everything. I mean, it's Tom Brady, he does everything well." – Miller

  • For Miller, there's no one particular challenge Brady presents because of his well-rounded skillset.
  • Everybody is aware of Brady's throwing ability and decision-making, as well as the way he steps up and performs in big games, but what stands out the most to Miller is how Brady elevates the play of his teammates.

"It's always a process, it's continuous, and he's been a pleasure to work with so far. It's been a lot fun." – Stafford

  • While much of the regular season conversation centered around Stafford's connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s production has shown he's also developed a good rapport with Stafford as well.
  • Stafford cited constant communication as a key factor in that growth. "When I'm out there on the practice field, whether I throw him the ball, or I throw it somewhere else, and I'm watching the tape, or I'm talking to him about, 'Hey, I saw this yesterday,' or he's coming up to me, talking to me about, 'Hey, how do you see this route run?'" Stafford said.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams clash with Bucs in Divisional Round of playoffs

An early preview of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Rams offering sweepstakes to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets for Season Ticket Members

Want the chance to be selected to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value? Here's how existing and prospective Rams Season Ticket Members can. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Divisional Round

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank heading into their Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Rams and Pepsi purchase meals for fans at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood ahead of Inspire Change game

On Thursday, Jan. 6, leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers, The Serving Spoon provided 250 free meals to Rams fans and Inglewood residents. 
Advertising