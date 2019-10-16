Meet new Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: By the numbers

New Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has stuffed the stat sheet in a short amount of time in the NFL. Here are the numbers you need to know:

2020: Season through which Ramsey is under contract with the Rams.

210: Career tackles.

99: Career interception return yards.

51: Career starts.

45: Career pass breakups.

9: Career interceptions.

5: Pass breakups against the Texans on December 18, 2016, second-most in the NFL in 2016 and most by a rookie since 2013 when the Jets' Dee Milliner also collected five.

4: Ramsey was one of four rookies to return an interception for a touchdown in 2016.

2: The Jaguars had the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL in Ramsey's second season with the club.