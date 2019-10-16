Meet new Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: By the numbers

New Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has stuffed the stat sheet in a short amount of time in the NFL. Here are the numbers you need to know:
2020: Season through which Ramsey is under contract with the Rams.
210: Career tackles.
99: Career interception return yards.
51: Career starts.
45: Career pass breakups.
9: Career interceptions.
5: Pass breakups against the Texans on December 18, 2016, second-most in the NFL in 2016 and most by a rookie since 2013 when the Jets' Dee Milliner also collected five.
4: Ramsey was one of four rookies to return an interception for a touchdown in 2016.
2: The Jaguars had the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL in Ramsey's second season with the club.
1: Ramsey was a first-team All Pro selection by the Associated Press in 2017. Among the other selections? Rams DT Aaron Donald.
Meet newly acquired CB Jalen Ramsey.