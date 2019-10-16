Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Meet new Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: By the numbers

Oct 15, 2019 at 05:31 PM

New Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has stuffed the stat sheet in a short amount of time in the NFL. Here are the numbers you need to know:

2020: Season through which Ramsey is under contract with the Rams.

210: Career tackles.

99: Career interception return yards.

51: Career starts.

45: Career pass breakups.

9: Career interceptions.

5: Pass breakups against the Texans on December 18, 2016, second-most in the NFL in 2016 and most by a rookie since 2013 when the Jets' Dee Milliner also collected five.

4: Ramsey was one of four rookies to return an interception for a touchdown in 2016.

2: The Jaguars had the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL in Ramsey's second season with the club.

1: Ramsey was a first-team All Pro selection by the Associated Press in 2017. Among the other selections? Rams DT Aaron Donald.

PHOTOS: Meet CB Jalen Ramsey

Meet newly acquired CB Jalen Ramsey.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during pregame warm-ups against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Houston. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
1 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during pregame warm-ups against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Houston. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what's next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it's sure to include something out of the ordinary.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
2 / 25

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what's next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it's sure to include something out of the ordinary.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

AP2019
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Logan Bowles via AP)
4 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2019
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen during practice, Saturday, July. 27th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
5 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen during practice, Saturday, July. 27th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts after a defensive play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)
6 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts after a defensive play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) covers Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) on a pass pattern during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
7 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) covers Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) on a pass pattern during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts to a call from the sidelines during a NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
8 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts to a call from the sidelines during a NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
9 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Ramsey responded to Tom Coughlinâ€™s public criticism Friday, April 19, saying the team knows why heâ€™s skipping voluntary workouts. Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence in his Twitter post, but said he will be â€œready when itâ€™s time.â€ (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
10 / 25

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Ramsey responded to Tom Coughlinâ€™s public criticism Friday, April 19, saying the team knows why heâ€™s skipping voluntary workouts. Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence in his Twitter post, but said he will be â€œready when itâ€™s time.â€ (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Houston. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
11 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Houston. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 20-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Jalen Ramsey after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their top pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
13 / 25

Jalen Ramsey after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their top pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Matt Marton/Matt Marton
Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguares as the fifth pick in the first round during the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2016 in Chicago. (Perry Knotts via AP)
14 / 25

Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguares as the fifth pick in the first round during the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2016 in Chicago. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 22-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 22-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
16 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the third quarter during an NFL game Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP)
17 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the third quarter during an NFL game Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Rick Wilson/AP2018
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey (20) shows officials the ball after he thought he had intercepted a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)
18 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey (20) shows officials the ball after he thought he had intercepted a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in East Rutherford, N.J. Ramsey was the overwhelming choice as the NFL's top cornerback by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. The All-Pro received eight first-place votes in balloting released Friday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
19 / 25

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in East Rutherford, N.J. Ramsey was the overwhelming choice as the NFL's top cornerback by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. The All-Pro received eight first-place votes in balloting released Friday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

Bill Kostroun
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a fourth-quarter pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson (10) in a wildcard playoff game Jan. 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 10 - 3. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
20 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a fourth-quarter pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson (10) in a wildcard playoff game Jan. 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 10 - 3. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars corner back Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
22 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars corner back Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) makes a diving tackle on Tennessee Titans scrambling quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in an NFL game Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson via AP)
23 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) makes a diving tackle on Tennessee Titans scrambling quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in an NFL game Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Rick Wilson/AP2018
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
24 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is seen in action during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) breaks up a pass intended for a Seattle Seahawks receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
25 / 25

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) breaks up a pass intended for a Seattle Seahawks receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

David Edwards on entering concussion protocol in Week 4: "I felt like I owed it to my family and myself to speak up and say something"

Even if it meant grappling with the feeling of not being there for his teammates, Rams left guard David Edwards knew self-reporting and going into concussion protocol last week was the right move.

news

Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams are back at home & ready to take on the Cowboys | Week 5 Game Preview

J.B. Long gets you ready for this week's matchup against the Cowboys. He breaks down the challenges the Dallas defense brings, and looks ahead at a home stretch where the Rams should be in a position to stabilize and thrive.

news

Rams working to spread passing targets around: "We're at our best when everybody's getting involved"

While wide receiver Cooper Kupp will always remain a focal point,

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Rams' pass rush, getting Allen Robinson II more involved

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game against the Cowboys.

news

Opposing View: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on "dynamic" Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discusses the challenges presented by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and how it's impacting the outlook on the Cowboys' offensive line heading into Week 5.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they begin their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

news

Rams OLB Daniel Hardy inching closer to making his NFL debut | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 89

After suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is "itching" to get back onto the field and embrace his role on the team.

news

McVay: Coleman Shelton out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain; Jordan Fuller 2-4 weeks with strained hamstring, plus latest on Brian Allen and David Edwards

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses injury updates on offensive lineman Coleman Shelton and safety Jordan Fuller coming out of Week 4 against the 49ers, plus center Brian Allen and left guard David Edwards' statuses heading into Week 5.

news

First Look: Rams return home to host Cowboys in Week 5

An early preview of Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams pierden otro juego a los 49ers en Santa Clara y también pierden otro liniero ofensivo

La defensa de los 49ers de San Francisco mantiene al ataque de los Rams de Los Ángeles sin touchdown al dominar el partido de Monday Night Football

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertising