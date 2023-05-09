Miami (Ohio) unveils Sean McVay statue during induction into Cradle of Coaches

Making a return to campus in Oxford, Ohio, this past weekend, Rams head coach Sean McVay was honored by alma mater Miami University with a statue and induction into its Cradle of Coaches on Saturday.
Family, friends and those close to the Redhawk football program joined McVay as he became the 10th to have a bronze statue in the corresponding plaza at Yager Stadium, which recognizes legendary coaches who have passed through Miami.
McVay is the 82nd member of the Cradle of Coaches Association overall. With his late grandfather John's 1997 induction, McVay and his grandfather and the first-ever family members to be inducted into it.