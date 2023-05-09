Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Miami (Ohio) unveils Sean McVay statue during induction into Cradle of Coaches

May 09, 2023 at 09:41 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Making a return to campus in Oxford, Ohio, this past weekend, Rams head coach Sean McVay was honored by alma mater Miami University with a statue and induction into its Cradle of Coaches on Saturday.

Family, friends and those close to the Redhawk football program joined McVay as he became the 10th to have a bronze statue in the corresponding plaza at Yager Stadium, which recognizes legendary coaches who have passed through Miami.

McVay is the 82nd member of the Cradle of Coaches Association overall. With his late grandfather John's 1997 induction, McVay and his grandfather and the first-ever family members to be inducted into it.

