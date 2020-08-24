Micah Kiser ready to make up for lost time

Aug 24, 2020 at 09:27 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

What began as a routine tackle in last year's preseason game against the Cowboys ended with a "freak incident" of a pectoral injury for Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Now fully healthy, he's eager to make up for lost time.

"Just a regular tackle, and just everything just ripped off the pec," Kiser said during a video conference with local media Friday. "I can't really explain it, but it happens and God gave me that challenge and I have been working to get over it. A lot of people in this organization have really helped me with that. I'm just happy to be back and just thankful for this opportunity."

For Kiser, the setback was a disappointing end to what was shaping up to be a promising second NFL season.

After appearing in all 16 games and making four tackles during his 2018 rookie season, Kiser was slated to start at the other inside linebacker spot alongside Cory Littleton, per the team's unofficial depth chart. Rather than helping Littleton man the middle of Los Angeles' defense, Kiser instead had to spend the next five months rehabbing the pec injury.

However, the University of Virginia product didn't let the injury serve as an excuse for not staying connected with the team.

"Last year, even though I didn't play, I feel like I got like ten thousand mental reps," Kiser said. "So, I always tell guys, like even if you're not in, like you can still get a lot of reps. So, just me being here, being in the building, my football and football smarts never really dipped off at all because I was always in the meetings and super engaged."

Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced NFL teams to temporarily close their facilities earlier this offseason, it didn't have a negative impact on Kiser's rehabilitation. He was in the clear by the time the shutdown took place in mid-March and set up a home gym in his garage to get his workouts in during the virtual offseason program.

In addition to those workouts, he also worked on improving his change of direction and being able to play in space and make plays on the ball. It was all part of his plan to develop into a more complete and flexible linebacker – something he learned from Littleton.

"Micah has been a guy who has done a lot of nice things," McVay said of Kiser through this stage of training camp. "You see the instincts, you see the awareness. Great communication ability. Been attacking at the football, he's forced a couple out with some good attempts that our guys are coaching really hard. His feel for the game, he's got an innate feel. Football makes sense to him and it's been good to see him out here healthy and we're optimistic that he's going to be a big contributor this year."

Teammates are glad to have him back on the field, too.

"Oh man, it's dope. That's the homie right there," Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam said in a video conference following the team's scrimmage Saturday night. "He's been very vocal, very talkative, like he always is. We just kind of needed that at the middle linebacker spot and he's definitely brought a renewed energy."

A big opportunity potentially awaits Kiser this season. After missing out on a starting role last year, he is competing for one again this year and has been getting first team reps in practice.

And if you're wondering just how determined he'll be, consider this: He stayed in the Cowboys game four more plays after suffering that pectoral injury because he didn't want to waste any opportunities while competing last year.

"Five months is a long recovery, but I stayed at it, stayed focus, and I'm just ready to show what I got," Kiser said.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
Rams offense looking to build off of 2019 Red Zone success
news

Rams offense looking to build off of 2019 Red Zone success

Jared Goff and the Rams offense saw great success in the Red Zone last season. JB Long explains why there is reason to believe the 2020 season could be even more productive in that category.
Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium
news

Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Sunday, August 23. 
10 Observations from the Rams' first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium
news

10 Observations from the Rams' first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Los Angeles' Rams first scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium. 
Halftime notes from the Rams' first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium
news

Halftime notes from the Rams' first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Here's what stood out from the first half of the Los Angeles' Rams Aug. 22 scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
Competitive situations, stadium acclimation primary goals of first scrimmage 
news

Competitive situations, stadium acclimation primary goals of first scrimmage 

Here's a general idea of what you can expect when the Rams scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium for the first time on Saturday.
10 Observations from the third practice of the Rams' contact integration period
news

10 Observations from the third practice of the Rams' contact integration period

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 21 training camp practice. 
"Iron sharpens iron": Woods, Kupp share in each other's success
news

"Iron sharpens iron": Woods, Kupp share in each other's success

Rams wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp don't let individual stats get in the way of helping each other succeed. 
10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads
news

10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 19 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 

Advertising