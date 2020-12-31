Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Michael Brockers placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 31, 2020 at 11:32 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams announced Thursday that they have placed defensive lineman Michael Brockers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on the list earlier this week.

Teams are prohibited from disclosing whether a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.

The current protocols for a player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are as follows:

  • If a player has tested positive for COVID-19, he must remain on the list for 10 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours prior to returning.
  • If they are a high-risk close contact, they are required to stay on the list for five days.
  • If they are a medium-risk close contact, they are monitored without a defined timetable attached to their return.

Brockers has made 49 total tackles and five sacks in 15 games this season.

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on preparing for a Rams offense with possible personnel changes

Though the Rams offense will be without their normal starting quarterback and leading rusher, and potentially their leading receiver and second-leading rusher, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury anticipates Rams head Sean McVay will "have a great plan" for whoever is available. 
news

John Wolford's upcoming first NFL start a milestone accomplishment in pro football journey

Uncertain whether he had a future in pro football, John Wolford still decided to take the risk and pursue it anyway after a strong senior season at Wake Forest. On Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams quarterback will make his first NFL start and try to help them clinch a playoff berth.
news

From the Podium: Rams talk John Wolford at quarterback, Cardinals offense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback John Wolford's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

Notable Rams-Cardinals games through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 17 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-Cardinals games.
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals looking to clinch playoff berth

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Cooper Kupp placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 17.
news

McVay: Goff's thumb surgery successful, Henderson to IR, "possibility" for Akers to be back this week

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers, and offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. 
news

Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery, out for Sunday's game vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had surgery on his right thumb on Monday and will miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals as a result.
news

The NFC playoff picture entering Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

Rams are still seeking a playoff berth heading into 2020 regular season finale, looking to secure a wild card slot. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 20-9 loss to Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame video conferences. 

