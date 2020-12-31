Michael Brockers placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams announced Thursday that they have placed defensive lineman Michael Brockers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on the list earlier this week.
Teams are prohibited from disclosing whether a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.
The current protocols for a player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are as follows:
- If a player has tested positive for COVID-19, he must remain on the list for 10 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours prior to returning.
- If they are a high-risk close contact, they are required to stay on the list for five days.
- If they are a medium-risk close contact, they are monitored without a defined timetable attached to their return.
Brockers has made 49 total tackles and five sacks in 15 games this season.