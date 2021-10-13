Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

DL Michael Hoecht explains his time as a calculus tutor at Brown University, how he made the Rams' roster & more on Rams Revealed

Oct 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

How does a second-team All-Ivy League defensive lineman and calculus tutor from Canada find his way to an NFL roster in Los Angeles in the midst of a pandemic?

In the case of 24-year-old ﻿Michael Hoecht﻿, the journey was even more unlikely than it sounds.

As the world shut down in the spring of 2020, like so many others, Hoecht had his pro day cancelled. A private workout with San Francisco was also nixed. The academic senior was suddenly running out of avenues to extend his football career.

"Five alarm fire in my head," Hoecht said of that experience on this week's Rams Revealed podcast. "This is my dream coming to die. But then I was like, I'm not going to let this happen."

So Hoecht went to the practice fields at Brown, where he had been a team captain and two-time sack leader. He recorded just about every piece of film he could envision NFL teams desiring. He documented all the standard combine tests and times; put himself through defensive line drills; he even ran routes as a tight end.

Hoecht took that material, got on his computer, and handled all the editing.

"I put together the whole package of everything (NFL teams) would have seen at the pro day… I was making sure that if they wanted to see something, they would have that film without having to come see me in person."

While his agent sent that reel out to all takers, it was the opportunity to sign with the Rams that Hoecht was after. They were his top choice because of his admiration for ﻿Aaron Donald﻿.

After what he described as a redshirt year on the practice squad in 2020, Hoecht (pronounced: "hoyt") earned his spot on the 53-man roster this summer and has dressed for every 2021 game as a contributor on defense and special teams.

For the entirety of his story, including a bit of calculus, check out this week's full episode of Rams Revealed.

Related Content

news

Notable Rams-Giants games through the years 

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, theRams.com revisits some memorable Rams-Giants games in series history.  
news

First Look: Rams travel to Giants in Week 6 seeking third-straight road win

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants. 
news

Robert Rochell: "Rookie is just a title" 

Not expecting to be starting this early in his NFL career, Rams rookie cornerback Robert Rochell proved to be a quick and resilient study. 
news

Brian Allen's comeback key piece to success of Rams offensive line

Overcoming adversity faced in the last year and a half, center Brian Allen has become an important part of the success of the Rams' offensive line. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams has "mild" ankle sprain, no timetable yet for return

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of cornerback Darious Williams after Williams left Thursday night's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury. 
news

Given increased opportunities against Seahawks, Robert Woods delivers

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods capitalized on his season-high 14 targets and turned in a big performance in their win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Stafford y Woods destrozan a Seattle y Donald consigue el récord de capturas en triunfo de los Rams

Los Ángeles muestra carácter para mejorar a 4-1 en una noche en la que Russell Wilson abandona lesionado por primera vez en su carrera
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 26-17 win over the Seahawks. 
news

Game Recap: Nick Scott's late interception, Matt Gay's late field goal lift Rams to 26-17 win over Seahawks

The Rams bounce back in Week 5 with a 26-17 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Aaron Donald sets new Rams record for career sacks 

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald now has the most career sacks in franchise history. 
Advertising