Mock Draft Roundup: Experts' latest forecasts include running back

Date: April 18

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): Florida RB Dameon Pierce (3rd round, No. 104 overall, pictured above), South Carolina State CB Cobie Durant (4th round, No. 142 overall), Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones (5th round, No. 175 overall), Miami (Ohio) EDGE Dominique Robinson (6th round, No. 211 overall), San Diego State OG William Dunkle (No. 212 overall), Kansas EDGE Kyron Johnson (No. 218 overall), Missouri RB Tyler Badie (7th round, No. 238 overall), USC P Ben Griffiths (No. 253 overall).

Notes: Though he only started in one of 13 games played in 2021, Pierce still led the Gators with 13 rushing touchdowns, adding 100 carries for 574 yards. He also was an asset in the passing game, hauling in 19 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Durant earned AP FCS First-Team All-American recognition last year as well as MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after recording a team-high three interceptions and 12 pass breakups while starting 12 games.

Jones, like Durant, was also an FC First-Team All-American for his performance in 2021, also earning his second All-Big Sky First Team Selection of his career. He finished his Southern Utah career as a three-year starter and started 11 games at left tackle in his final season.

Robinson had 29 total tackles (8.5 for loss) plus 4.5 sacks in 12 games last year, earning Third-Team All-Conference recognition from MAC coaches.

Dunkle was an All-Mountain West First-Team selection in 2021 while blocking for an offensive line that paved the way for the conference's No. 3 rushing attack (174.9 yards per game).

A Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, Johnson collected a team-leading 8.5 tackles for loss plus 6.5 sacks in 12 starts for the Jayhawks. He also tied for ninth in the FBS with four forced fumbles.

Badie led the Tigers backfield with 268 carries for 1,604 rushing yards (third-most in FBS) and 14 touchdowns, and also contributed as a receiver with a team-high 54 receptions for 330 yards and four receiving touchdowns while starting 12 games. His performance led to Second-Team All-American recognition and First-Team All-SEC honors.

USC's punter for three-straight seasons, Griffiths averaged 45 yards on 44 punts last year, landing 17 inside the 20-yard line. His 45 yards per punt ranked 22nd nationally and helped him land 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition.

The Athletic (subscription required to read full seven-round projections)

Date: April 14

Expert: Dane Brugler, National NFL Writer

The pick(s): Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen (3rd round, No. 104 overall)

Notes: A broken foot in the 2021 season opener derailed the chance for Allen to build on a breakout 2020 campaign, as he registered just three tackles before injury. In 2020, he was a Second-Team All-SEC selection after posting a conference-leading 13 tackles for loss, plus six sacks in 13 games (four starts).

Date: April 16

Expert: Dalton Miller

The pick(s): Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah (3rd round, No. 104 overall)