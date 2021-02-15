Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: First look at early projections for Rams 2021 picks

Feb 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although Los Angeles does not have a first round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the first 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. The Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 57 overall in the second round.

We'll be doing bi-weekly updates to start, then shift to weekly updates beginning in March. Note: Compensatory selections

Here's a look at the first edition:

TheDraftScout.com

Date: Feb. 11

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft scout and insider

The pick: North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Notes: All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition from The Associated Press, AFCA, STATS, HERO Sports, FCS Athletic Directors Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Radunz competed in the Senior Bowl in January.

NFL.com

Date: Feb. 11

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick: Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Notes: Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: Feb. 11

Expert: Dane Brugler, National NFL Writer

The pick: Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Notes: Bounced back from missing the entire 2019 season due to injury with a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-America honors from the AFCA (first team), CBS Sports (second team) and The Associated Press (third team). In the preseason, Moses was named to his third-straight Butkus Award Watch List. The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation's top linebacker at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

The Draft Network

Date: Jan. 28

Expert: Jordan Reid, Senior NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

Notes: After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, became a three-year starter from 2017-19. Brown declared for the NFL Draft in August after the Northern Iowa postponed its season to the spring and later competed in the Senior Bowl in January.

NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated

Date: Feb. 11

Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible Founder

The pick: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Notes: First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020 who competed in the Senior Bowl. Was also a First Team All-ACC honoree.

