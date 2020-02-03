Mock Draft Roundup: Offensive linemen are popular picks for Rams

Notes: The University of Washington has treated the Rams well – rookie safety Taylor Rapp from the 2019 draft class and inside linebacker Cory Littleton. In this instance, Brown has Los Angeles going back to this program by picking Adams, who started every game at left tackle for the Huskies during his senior season. Of note, he has similar measureables to pending free agent Whitworth – Adams checks in at 6-foot-8, 314 pounds according to his official bio, while Whitworth is listed at 6-8, 330 – which would likely explain his thought process in projecting Adams to the Rams. Adams was named First Team All-Pac-12 and earned a spot on Phil Steele's All-America Fourth Team in 2019.