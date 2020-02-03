Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Offensive linemen are popular picks for Rams

Feb 03, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Although Los Angeles does not have a first round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the first 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. The Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 52 overall in the second round.

For the month of February, we'll be doing this bi-weekly. Once the NFL Scouting Combine officially concludes, we'll do this on a weekly basis leading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the first edition:

Bleacher Report

Date: Feb. 3

Expert: Matt Miller, Lead NFL Draft Writer

The pick: Wisconsin interior offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz

Notes: Winner of the Rimington Trophy (awarded to the nation's best center) and a finalist for the Outland Trophy (awarded to the nation's top interior offensive lineman), Biadasz was a unanimous First Team All-American selection and consensus First Team All-Big Ten player for the Badgers. According to his official bio on Wisconsin's athletic department website, he allowed just one sack across 390 pass-blocking snaps. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Austin Blythe are both pending free agents, so logically it makes sense that an offensive lineman could be a possible target for the Rams in late April.

If you're curious about who Miller projects to go the the Rams in other Rounds, click to the link above to view the full seven-round mock draft compiled by him.

WalterFootball.com

Date: Feb. 3

Expert: Charlie Campbell, Senior Draft Analyst

The pick: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen

Notes: Queen comes from a 3-4 defensive scheme similar to what the Rams are expected to retain under new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and he played an inside linebacker position similar to pending free agent Cory Littleton within that unit. This projection obviously depends on whether the Rams choose to re-sign Littleton.

The San Diego Union Tribune

Date: Jan. 30

Expert: Eddie Brown, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Washington offensive lineman Trey Adams

Notes: The University of Washington has treated the Rams well – rookie safety Taylor Rapp from the 2019 draft class and inside linebacker Cory Littleton. In this instance, Brown has Los Angeles going back to this program by picking Adams, who started every game at left tackle for the Huskies during his senior season. Of note, he has similar measureables to pending free agent Whitworth – Adams checks in at 6-foot-8, 314 pounds according to his official bio, while Whitworth is listed at 6-8, 330 – which would likely explain his thought process in projecting Adams to the Rams. Adams was named First Team All-Pac-12 and earned a spot on Phil Steele's All-America Fourth Team in 2019.

The Baltimore Sun

Date: Feb. 3

Expert: C.J. Doon, Sports Content Coordinator

The pick: Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson

Notes: Another Big Ten offensive lineman mocked to the Rams, Jackson was a fifth-year grad transfer from Rutgers who won a competitive battle for the starting left guard job at Ohio State. Scouting service Pro Football Focus regards him as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class.

