Morgan Fox happy to be healthy, making plays

Oct 09, 2020 at 09:56 AM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Not having to worry about rehabbing his injured ACL – or the thought of it being in the back of his mind – Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox entered this year's training camp being able to focus solely on building strength without limitations in place.

"I was able to actually lift," Fox said. "Last year, a lot of it was being able to walk and run again for the first couple of months coming out of surgery. Being able to lift heavy and lift hard, and still rehab and strengthen my knee, and attack my lower body in different ways so that I could regain that strength and explosiveness that maybe I was lacking a little bit last year."

Whether it was the workout routine or something else, that rejuvenated feeling is reflected in his play.

Fox has recorded a sack in each of the Rams' last two games, moving him into a tie for second on the team with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Michael Brockers. He also has nine total tackles through four games, halfway toward matching his production in 16 games last year.

Additionally, with two sacks on the season, he's one away from setting a new career-high in a single season.

According to Fox, there are a lot of variables that go into that. He primarily gave credit to his Rams teammates and coaches.

"Having good coaching with Coach Henny (defensive line coach Eric Henderson)," Fox said. "Being able to rush with guys like A.D. and Brock, and having the back seven and linebackers we have who can cover and making things possible to make plays when you get a chance."

The journey to becoming a reliable contributor along the Rams' defensive line is even more remarkable when considering additional obstacles he's had to overcome to get to this point.

Fox played his college football at Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo, then earned his NFL opportunity by signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was released on Sept. 3, then signed to the practice squad two days later; promoted to the active roster on Oct. 8, only to be released a second time three days later before rejoining the practice squad on Oct. 11; then elevated to the active roster again on Dec. 15.

In 2017, Fox played 31 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recorded 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. However, just as he appeared to be ascending into a starting role the following year, he suffered the aforementioned season-ending ACL injury during the 2018 offseason program.

Fortunately, Fox was able to bounce back in 2019 by nearly matching his production in 2017, posting 18 total tackles (19 in 2017) and two sacks.

"He just embodies all the things that you would want in a football player – his toughness, his football acumen," Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "I think his dedication to his teammates, he's a great teammate, guys love being around him and I think that when you see guys like (DL Michael) Mike Brockers and (DL) Aaron Donald, guys who've been around a lot, they've seen a lot, the way they are with Morgan Fox will tell you all you need to know, because those guys are no-nonsense guys and they've seen it all in the NFL."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brockers and Donald have been key influences during Fox's time in Los Angeles, primarily due to their work ethic and their willingness to share their knowledge on technique and other topics.

That vested interest in helping Fox grow was likely due to knowing he had the potential to be the player he is today.

"I always knew Fox had the ability to do what he's been doing," Donald said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "He's a great pass-rusher, he's stout in the run, he's confident. He's always asking questions, trying to get himself better."

Both Donald and Staley expressed excitement about Fox finally getting a chance to show everyone outside of the organization his abilities and playmaking skills, and hope to see it continue.

"I think he's been able to express himself as a player, probably to his full potential and we're just excited," Staley said. "He does a lot of things for us. He can play a lot of different positions and gives us really a lot of options in there. So, he's been a joy to coach and I'm excited to continue to see him improve."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

Opposing View: Ron Rivera sees McVay and Goff as "dynamic duo"

From Washington head coach Ron Rivera's perspective, the rapport between Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff reminds him of other noteworthy partnerships.
news

David Edwards picking up where he left off

Second-year offensive lineman David Edwards resumed a starting role in place of an injured Joe Noteboom and hasn't missed a beat.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Edwards, Goff look ahead to Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman David Edwards and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Washington Football Team aiming for NFC East sweep 

An early preview of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 5. 
news

McVay: Micah Kiser day-to-day after sustaining "minor" strains in groin and pec against Giants

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Micah Kiser, linebacker Kenny Young and offensive lineman Bobby Evans who each sustained injuries coming out of Sunday's game against the Giants. 
news

Los Rams aseguran el triunfo gracias a brillante jugada de Darious Williams

El defensivo profundo intercepta un pase cuando los NY Giants buscaban empatar en el último minuto
news

Rams defense continues habit of timely takeaways and stops

Against the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams' defense has developed an early knack for creating turnovers and getting stops when it matters most.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Kupp, Goff, Everett, Williams react to Rams' Week 4 win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Darious Williams' virtual media sessions following their win over the New York Giants.
news

Game Recap: Darious Williams' late interception seals 17-9 Rams win over Giants

The Rams move to 3-1 behind a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Darious Williams. 

Advertising