Newcomer update: Steve Avila

How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Avila, taking him 36th overall in the second round.

What's Next: Competing for a starting role. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Avila would get that opportunity, and they gave him reps at both guard spots during OTAs and minicamp. He gained experience playing both guard spots in college at TCU, and also played multiple games at center, so his position flexibility will be valuable to Los Angeles' offensive line.

Bet You Didn't Know: Avila fared very well in the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, which analyzes historical NFL Combine, Pro Day and college production data to predict a prospect's chances of success in the league and converts that into composite scores ranging from 50-99. Among offensive guards at this year's combine, Avila's production score of 79 ranked second, his estimated athleticism score of 79 fifth, and his total score of 80 first. In other words, analytics said he was the top offensive guard in this year's class.