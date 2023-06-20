Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Steve Avila

Jun 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Kicking off the series is rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila.

230620_NewcomerUpdateAvila_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Avila, taking him 36th overall in the second round.

What's Next: Competing for a starting role. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Avila would get that opportunity, and they gave him reps at both guard spots during OTAs and minicamp. He gained experience playing both guard spots in college at TCU, and also played multiple games at center, so his position flexibility will be valuable to Los Angeles' offensive line.

Bet You Didn't Know: Avila fared very well in the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, which analyzes historical NFL Combine, Pro Day and college production data to predict a prospect's chances of success in the league and converts that into composite scores ranging from 50-99. Among offensive guards at this year's combine, Avila's production score of 79 ranked second, his estimated athleticism score of 79 fifth, and his total score of 80 first. In other words, analytics said he was the top offensive guard in this year's class.

Quotable: "I've been really pleased with Steve Avila. He's obviously incredibly talented and gifted but been able to move him from left to right. I think he's picking things up quickly." – McVay after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms with RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.

news

Offseason position reset: Quarterback

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' quarterback room.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

In the 14th and final installment of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 17 road opponent, the New York Giants.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

In the 13th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 16 home opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

news

What we learned from Rams 2023 minicamp and OTAs

With the Rams breaking for the summer until they report for training camp at UC Irvine in late July, here are the top takeaways from minicamp and OTAs.

news

Derion Kendrick puts together promising spring as he prepares for big second season

Los Angeles Rams second-year cornerback Derion Kendrick's performance during OTAs and minicamp drew praise from coaches.

news

Observations from Day 2 of Rams minicamp 2023: Stetson Bennett's mobility, pressures from defensive front stand out

Takeaways from the Rams' final minicamp practice as the wrap up their 2023 offseason program.

news

Rams to hold joint practices with Raiders and Broncos during 2023 preseason

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday confirmed the team will have joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos during the 2023 preseason.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Washington Commanders

In the 12th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 15 home opponent, the Washington Commanders.

news

Observations from Day 1 of Rams minicamp 2023: Matthew Stafford dialed in during redzone work, Derion Kendrick active on defense

Takeaways from Tuesday's minicamp practice as the Rams embark on the final week of their 2023 offseason program.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens

In the 11th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 14 road opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertising