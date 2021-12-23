The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 16, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are in the playoff picture as the No. 5 seed in the NFC, with a big road game against the Vikings in Minneapolis ahead on Sunday (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 16:

1. Green Bay Packers (11-3): A 31-30 win over the Ravens last week made the Packers the first team to clinch a playoff spot. Like the Rams, they benefitted from the Lions' upset win over the Cardinals, as the loss knocked the Cardinals off the top spot in the NFC and allowed them to move up to the top spot. That victory also clinched the NFC North division title for Green Bay.

2. Dallas Cowboys (10-4): Dallas' 21-6 win over the New York Giants vaulted it to the No. 2 seed thanks to owning the three-team tiebreaker over Arizona and Tampa Bay (Dallas has an 8-1 conference record; Arizona and Tampa Bay 6-4), according to nflplayoffscenarios.com. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East title with a win over Washington on Sunday.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4): A 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints – the first time quarterback Tom Brady has been shut out in 15 years – prevented the Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South division, and also caused them to slide one spot in the playoff standings. However, they still have another chance to clinch the NFC South this weekend with a win over the Panthers.

4. Arizona Cardinals (10-4): Last Sunday's loss to the Lions sent the Cardinals down to the fourth spot in the playoff standings, and, coupled with the Rams defeating the Seahawks, into a tie for first place in the NFC West. However, the Cardinals are still the No. 4 seed due to owning the division record tiebreak over the Rams (4-1 to 3-2).

5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4): The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night to move into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the division, but the division record tiebreak gives the Cardinals the higher seed.

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-6): Winners of five of their last six games since falling to the Cardinals in Week 9, the 49ers maintained their status as the No. 6 seed in the conference with a 31-13 win over the Falcons last week. They face the AFC's No. 3 seed, the Tennessee Titans, on Thursday Night Football tonight.

7. Minnesota Vikings (7-7): The Vikings, Eagles and Saints all won last week, creating a 3-way tie for the No. 7 seed. However, according to nflplayoffscenarios.com, the Saints fall out of it because they have a worse conference record (5-5) than the Vikings and Eagles (5-4). Subsequently, the Vikings have the tiebreak over the Eagles thanks to the better record against common opponents (3-3 vs. 2-3).

In the hunt: Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), New Orleans Saints (7-7), Washington Football Team (6-8), Atlanta Falcons (6-8), Carolina Panthers (5-9), Seattle Seahawks (5-9), New York Giants (4-10).