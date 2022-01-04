Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 18, and what's at stake for the Rams

Jan 04, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams are in the playoffs, having clinched a spot with their 30-23 win over the Vikings in Week 16. Currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles closes out the regular season with a huge home game against the 49ers on Sunday (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX) given the playoff implications for both teams.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 18:

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3): Green Bay clinched the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage with a 37-10 win over Minnesota on Sunday Night Football. It heads to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday.

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4): The Rams continued their climb up the playoff standings with a thrilling 20-19 win over the Ravens in Baltimore, their fifth-straight. A win over the 49ers on Sunday is the easiest path to keeping the No. 2 seed.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4): It took an 18-point second half rally – from 29 seconds left in the third quarter to the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter – for the Buccaneers to defeat the Jets 28-24 and avoid an upset. They're currently the No. 3 seed because the Rams have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seed are all still in play for Tampa Bay heading into Week 18, according to nflplayoffscenarios.com.

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5): The Cowboys fell to the Cardinals 25-22 and dropped two spots in the playoff standings as a result, also losing their shot at the top seed in the conference. The No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 seed are all still in play for Dallas heading into the final week of the regular season. Dallas travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Saturday.

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5): The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak with their 25-22 victory over the Cowboys. The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed are all possibilities for Arizona depending on the outcomes of Week 18.

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7): With rookie Trey Lance starting at quarterback in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers defeated the Texans 23-7 to maintain control of the No. 6 seed by owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles. They either need a win over the Rams or a Saints loss to the Falcons to stay in the playoff picture.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Needing a win over Washington, plus a Saints loss or 49ers win, to clinch a playoff berth, the Eagles checked off two of the three to punch their ticket to the postseason. Only the No. 6 or No. 7 seed are in play for Philadelphia in Week 18.

In the hunt: New Orleans Saints (8-8) – need a win over the Falcons and a 49ers loss to the Rams to get in.

What's on the line for the Rams in Week 18: Seeding anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5 depending on the outcome of their game against the 49ers and the Buccaneers', Cardinals' and Cowboys' games as well.

A win over the 49ers would clinch the NFC West title and the No. 2 seed in the conference, allowing them to host at least one playoff game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams can also clinch the No. 2 seed with losses by the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Cardinals, per nflplayoffscenarios.com.

A loss to the 49ers, along with a win by the Buccaneers and losses by the Cardinals and Cowboys, would drop the Rams to the No. 3 seed. The Rams would also become the No. 3 seed with a loss to the 49ers, a Cardinals loss, a Buccaneers loss and a Cowboys win.

A loss to the 49ers, Cardinals loss and wins by the Buccaneers and Cowboys would drop the Rams to the No. 4 seed.

A loss to the 49ers and a Cardinals win would drop the Rams to the No. 5 seed.

