NFL awards Rams compensatory 2020 third-round draft pick

Mar 10, 2020 at 04:24 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded a compensatory third-round pick (No. 104 overall), the NFL announced Tuesday, giving them six total selections in this year's draft.

Coupled with the No. 84 overall pick, the compensatory pick gives Los Angeles two third-round picks next month. Along with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round, L.A. currently has three picks inside the top 105 overall.

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner and offensive lineman Rodger Saffold were the Rams' primary free agency losses last season, while outside linebacker Clay Matthews was the Rams' primary free agency signing.

