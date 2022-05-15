Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL Broadcasting VP Onnie Bose on selecting Bills as Rams' Kickoff Game opponent

May 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

When it comes to assembling the NFL's regular season schedule each year, the ultimate goal for NFL Broadcasting Vice Presidents Onnie Bose and Mike North is to put the best games in the best windows for fans.

In looking to maximize Game 1 of 27, they arrived at the Bills for the Rams' Kickoff Game opponent at SoFi Stadium, looking to capitalize on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's pair of impressive playoff performances last season.

"One of the first things we looked at was, where are we going to play?" Bose said during a conference call with reporters Friday alongside fellow NFL Broadcasting Vice President Mike North. "You're always looking at, 'Where's Aaron Rodgers? Tom Brady? The Dallas Cowboys?' And this year, it's 'Where's Joe Burrow, where's Josh Allen gonna play? And very much it was just, your lasting memories of Josh Allen were some of the most incredible quarterback play and it just felt right and made a lot of sense, one, to just put him right back on that spotlight against the Super Bowl champions, and also just for the mix of the rest of the weekend and where we ended up slotting the Sunday night game, the Monday night game, the two doubleheader games. All of those things are interconnected. But it was a strong narrative that we wanted to put out there front and center."

In the Bills' two playoff games, Allen threw for a combined 637 yards with a 9-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns against the Patriots in the Wild Card Round, then completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's wild 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Mix in Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run – which included leading three consecutive game-winning drives across the Divisional Round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl – and it's a recipe for an exciting quarterback matchup and primetime game in Inglewood.

There was plenty of speculation and fan interest in a possible Rams-Broncos kickoff matchup given the familiarity with Denver quarterback Russell Wilson from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Bose said Rams-Broncos "is certainly in that mix for awhile" in terms of exploring kickoff options.

"I think we talked about this a little bit, right, that the Rams have great opponents," Bose said. "It could have been the Broncos, it could have been the 49ers in a championship game rematch, it could have been the Cowboys."

Ultimately, though, the appeal of pitting one of the league's top ascending quarterbacks against the defending champs was too good to pass up.

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups through the years | 2022 Schedule Release

Ahead of 2022 Schedule Release, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will face the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 25th. Check out photos of the matchup throughout the years.

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, 29, is taken down by Denver Broncos Steve Wilson, 45, and an unidentified defender at left, during first quarter action in the American Bowl at London?s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London. Los Angeles? Mike Guman enters the play at right. Dickerson gained seven yards on the play. (AP Photo)
1 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, 29, is taken down by Denver Broncos Steve Wilson, 45, and an unidentified defender at left, during first quarter action in the American Bowl at London?s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London. Los Angeles? Mike Guman enters the play at right. Dickerson gained seven yards on the play. (AP Photo)

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
2 / 21

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 21

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams line up during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 21

The Los Angeles Rams line up during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
5 / 21

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 21

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts during the first half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Fred Robbins #98 of the St. Louis Rams gets a sack on Kyle Orton #8 of the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
7 / 21

"DENVER - NOVEMBER 28: Fred Robbins #98 of the St. Louis Rams gets a sack on Kyle Orton #8 of the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 28, 2010 in Denver Colorado. The Rams won 36-33. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 21

Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked during the second half of the Rams 9-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

"St. Louis Rams William Hayes rushes in to apply pressure during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
9 / 21

"St. Louis Rams William Hayes rushes in to apply pressure during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 10: Fakhir Brown #34 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the season opener at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on September 10, 2006. The Rams won 18-10. (Photo By Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
10 / 21

"ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 10: Fakhir Brown #34 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle against the Denver Broncos during the season opener at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on September 10, 2006. The Rams won 18-10. (Photo By Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2006 Bill Stover
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) gets set for the snap of the ball during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
11 / 21

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) gets set for the snap of the ball during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

"St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold blocks against Denver Broncos Von Miller during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
12 / 21

"St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold blocks against Denver Broncos Von Miller during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013 in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-26. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Damione Lewis rushes in against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
13 / 21

"St. Louis Rams Damione Lewis rushes in against the Denver Broncos during a game on September 8 2002 in Denver. The Broncos won 23-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White, left, runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium. The Rams won the game 28-27. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
14 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White, left, runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium. The Rams won the game 28-27. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Denver Broncos nose tackle Rubin Carter (68) closes in on Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White (33) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Sept., 8, 1985. The Rams defeated the Broncos 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
15 / 21

Denver Broncos nose tackle Rubin Carter (68) closes in on Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White (33) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Sept., 8, 1985. The Rams defeated the Broncos 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach (96) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
16 / 21

Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach (96) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett scrambles away from Greg Kragen of the Denver Broncos for a seven-yard gain during the second quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium.(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
17 / 21

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett scrambles away from Greg Kragen of the Denver Broncos for a seven-yard gain during the second quarter of the American Bowl on Sunday, August 9, 1987 in London?s Wembley Stadium.(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

"DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos on September 8, 2002 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 23-16. (G. Newman Lowrance Archive)"
18 / 21

"DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Denver Broncos on September 8, 2002 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 23-16. (G. Newman Lowrance Archive)"

Denver Broncos linebackers Jim Ryan (50) and Larry Evans (56) and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) stop Los Angeles Rams running back Wendell Tyler (26) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 12, 1982. The Broncos defeated the Rams 27-24.(AP Photo/NFL Photos)
19 / 21

Denver Broncos linebackers Jim Ryan (50) and Larry Evans (56) and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) stop Los Angeles Rams running back Wendell Tyler (26) during an NFL game in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 12, 1982. The Broncos defeated the Rams 27-24.(AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis (36) is followed by a tier of Denver Broncos players during first quarter action in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 6, 1994. The Broncos are, from bottom, Steve Atwater (27), Dennis Smith (49) and Elijah Alexander (58). (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
20 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis (36) is followed by a tier of Denver Broncos players during first quarter action in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 6, 1994. The Broncos are, from bottom, Steve Atwater (27), Dennis Smith (49) and Elijah Alexander (58). (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)

Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater (27) defensive back Darryl Hall (40) linebacker Keith Burns (56) and nose tackle Ted Washington (98) are seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
21 / 21

Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater (27) defensive back Darryl Hall (40) linebacker Keith Burns (56) and nose tackle Ted Washington (98) are seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 6, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

