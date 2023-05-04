Get to know Tennessee OLB Byron Young | Pick 77

The Rams used their second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young, who was chosen in the third round, 77th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Humble beginnings

Young was out of football for a year and a half after high school, working as an assistant manager at Dollar General during that time before earning a spot on Georgia Military College's roster through a tryout. Young also did not receive any Power Five offers until late fall of 2020 due to COVID, but still showed enough during that short time at GMC to become one of the top junior college players that cycle. He then landed at Tennessee, where his two seasons with the Volunteers turned him into a third-round draft pick.

2) Mama knows best

According to his school bio, Young said his mother, Joanne, is his biggest inspiration. He told the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Adam Sparks last December he thought football was over for him when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 JuCo season and he was back to square one, but it was his mother's encouragement that gave him hope.

3) Need for speed

Young's 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine was the fourth-fastest by a defensive lineman since 2003. Specific to this year's combine, only Georgia's Nolan Smith (4.38 seconds) a faster time.

4) Applying pressure

Young led the SEC in pressures per game in 2022 with 4.8.

5) One of his favorite pass rush moves is a familiar one