Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select Tennessee OLB Byron Young with 77th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams continued to bolster the trenches on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young with the 77th overall pick in the third round.

Young, 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, was a First-Team All-SEC performer for the Volunteers in 2022 after posting a team-best seven sacks, plus 37 total tackles (12 for loss).

Related Links

He originally arrived in Knoxville as a junior college recruit out of Georgia Military Academy, where his seven sacks in his first year there (2020) helped make him a Top-15 JuCo prospect. He had 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks – both team-highs – in his first season with Tennessee in 2021.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OLB Byron Young | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Rams outside linebacker Byron Young from his time at Tennessee.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young
1 / 19

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young

E_tennessee_young_byron_5
2 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_2
3 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_3
4 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_4
5 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_6
6 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_1
7 / 19
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
8 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
9 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
10 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
11 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
12 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
13 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 31, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers after the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
14 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 31, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers after the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
15 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
16 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
17 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
BATON ROUGE, LA - October 08, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
18 / 19

BATON ROUGE, LA - October 08, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive back Tamarion McDonald #12 and Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
19 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive back Tamarion McDonald #12 and Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
