READ: Rams select Tennessee OLB Byron Young with 77th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams continued to bolster the trenches on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young with the 77th overall pick in the third round.
Young, 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, was a First-Team All-SEC performer for the Volunteers in 2022 after posting a team-best seven sacks, plus 37 total tackles (12 for loss).
He originally arrived in Knoxville as a junior college recruit out of Georgia Military Academy, where his seven sacks in his first year there (2020) helped make him a Top-15 JuCo prospect. He had 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks – both team-highs – in his first season with Tennessee in 2021.
Take a look at photos of new Rams outside linebacker Byron Young from his time at Tennessee.