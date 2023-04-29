READ: Byron Young's humble football journey brings him to Hollywood

After graduating from Hemingway (South Carolina) Carvers Bay High, he was out of football for a year and a half and working as an assistant manager at Dollar General prior to trying out for George Military College, a junior college program. He then became a Top-15 JuCo prospect, parlaying that performance into an opportunity with Tennessee. From there, his two seasons in Knoxville brought him to Los Angeles as a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Honestly, I would say my attitude, the way I was raised," Young said after being selected, when asked what kept him going at each step of that journey. "I was always raised to be humble and don't quit anything I'm doing, and the life I've lived, and everything I've been, through, working at a regular job, sitting out of college, being an older guy, it really pushed me and showed me a lot. It showed me things I can get through. I've been through harder moments, so things like this, I just love. This is a game I love. I never want to stop playing."