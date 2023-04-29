Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Byron Young's humble football journey brings him to Hollywood

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – No player gets to this level of football without hard work and dedication, and especially some perseverance.

Look no further than the journey of new Rams outside linebacker Byron Young.

After graduating from Hemingway (South Carolina) Carvers Bay High, he was out of football for a year and a half and working as an assistant manager at Dollar General prior to trying out for George Military College, a junior college program. He then became a Top-15 JuCo prospect, parlaying that performance into an opportunity with Tennessee. From there, his two seasons in Knoxville brought him to Los Angeles as a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Honestly, I would say my attitude, the way I was raised," Young said after being selected, when asked what kept him going at each step of that journey. "I was always raised to be humble and don't quit anything I'm doing, and the life I've lived, and everything I've been, through, working at a regular job, sitting out of college, being an older guy, it really pushed me and showed me a lot. It showed me things I can get through. I've been through harder moments, so things like this, I just love. This is a game I love. I never want to stop playing."

A path that unique added another chapter Friday night with an accidental celebration.

See, there was another Byron Young – spelled the exact same way – who was also draft eligible, except he was a defensive tackle from Alabama. So when Alabama Byron Young went to the Raiders at 70, a miscommunication led to premature celebrations.

"The first Byron Young got drafted to the Raiders, and everybody started yelling, and it wasn't me," Young said. "So the reaction was kind of, just trying to make sure it was the right one, but it was great energy."

Fortunately for Young, his Rams teammates will have no trouble recognizing him, especially as he practices some of his favorite moves on the field.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OLB Byron Young | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Rams outside linebacker Byron Young from his time at Tennessee.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young
1 / 19

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young

E_tennessee_young_byron_5
2 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_2
3 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_3
4 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_4
5 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_6
6 / 19
E_tennessee_young_byron_1
7 / 19
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
8 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
9 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
10 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
11 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
12 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
13 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 31, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers after the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
14 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 31, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers after the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
15 / 19

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 30, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
16 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
17 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
BATON ROUGE, LA - October 08, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
18 / 19

BATON ROUGE, LA - October 08, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive back Tamarion McDonald #12 and Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
19 / 19

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2022 - Defensive back Tamarion McDonald #12 and Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

His favorites are the ghost, long-arm and spin moves; the ghost move he says he modeled after veteran NFL outside linebacker Von Miller's. Young is looking forward to trying out those moves, and also excited about the chance to play alongside a future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher in Aaron Donald.

"That's one of the goats," Young said of Donald. "I can't wait to start training."

That eagerness and work ethic is what led to a productive two seasons at Tennessee that got the attention of Rams senior personnel executive Brian Xanders and area scout Billy Johnson.

"Everybody's done two years of tape on him, and he just shows this explosiveness, the power, the speed, the closing acceleration, and he had nearly 80 sacks, hits and pressures total in his career," Xanders said. "And he is a bigger guy. He's a well-built guy. He's an explosive, big, powerful edge rusher that's disruptive, tough."

"He's two years of big college football, so there's probably a rawness to him, but there's still a lot to work with," Johnson said.

Trying to process this big moment shortly after it happened was somewhat tough for Young, given how quickly everything was moving – "everything's going fast right now," Young said after being asked what was going through his mind – but the path to it still brought out an emotional response.

How could it not with how hard he's worked to get to this point?

"When I got the call, it was a dream come true," Young said. "I knew what it was and who it was and broke down crying, just hugged my mom and dad. Just so thankful. Emotional."

Related Content

news

READ: Rams select Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner with 89th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Tennessee OLB Byron Young with 77th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young with the 77th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select TCU G Steve Avila with 36th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas Christian guard Steve Avila with the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's press conference following Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft: Addressing line of scrimmage, closing gap between third and fifth rounds, more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's press conference following the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Getting drafted by Rams hits the right note for Kobie Turner

A former walk-on who was once undecided between music and football finds the perfect place to begin his NFL career.

news

READ: Rams trade back with Texans, then Giants on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 69th and 191st overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans, then moved back again in a separate deal with the New York Giants on Day 2.

news

READ: Steve Avila brings position flexibility to Rams

New Rams guard Steve Avila is willing play wherever he can to make an impact.

news

Best players available at Rams' positions of need entering Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

A look at some of the top prospects available at what experts view as positions of need for the Los Angeles Rams heading into Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

How Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

Recapping the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft for the Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals.

news

2023 Draft Preview: Rams in premium position to make big impact

Looking ahead to this weekend's Draft, J.B. Long details whether L.A. should prioritize team need or best player available, examines how significant the college free agent signing period will be, and considers if this may be the most important Los Angeles Rams draft weekend in recent memory.

news

2023 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the 2023 NFL Draft and follow along with each of the Los Angeles Rams' picks.

Advertising