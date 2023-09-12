Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: 'Some bumps and bruises' coming out of Seahawks game, but nothing that should impact affected players' availability for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Sep 11, 2023 at 05:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said there weren't any players who suffered injuries against the Seahawks that should impact their availability for Week 2 against the 49ers.

McVay said offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ sustained a sprained ankle, wide receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ "got his ribs banged up a little bit," defensive back ﻿Jason Taylor II﻿ sustained a groin injury, and defensive back ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ "basically had a rib and hip contusion with that shot that he took at the end of the game," but "all of those guys should be okay."

Noteboom started at right guard and played all 81 of Los Angeles' offensive snaps on Sunday. Nacua posted 119 receiving yards on a team-high 10 catches, his total receiving yards setting a new franchise record for most in a rookie debut.

Taylor, meanwhile, saw all 16 of his snaps on special teams. Witherspoon still managed to play 92 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps (47 of 51), finishing with two total tackles.

The Rams take on the 49ers Sunday at 1:05 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium.

