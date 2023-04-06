Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notable No. 36 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

Apr 06, 2023 at 11:16 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 36 overall pick – a spot where teams have been able to find impactful playmakers and contributors in recent years.

Here's a look at some of those standouts.

E_AP22268652892267
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

2022: RB Breece Hall (Jets)

The Iowa State product was making a strong case for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (80 carries, 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns in seven games, plus 19 receptions for 218 yards and touchdown) before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely.

E_AP22307050842567
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

2021: S Jevon Holland (Dolphins)

One of the top young safeties in the NFL, Holland has developed into a reliable playmaker on the back end of Miami's defense. He's recorded two interceptions in each of his first two seasons.

E_AP22283401069517
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

2020: DB Xavier McKinney (Giants)

A starter by his second season, McKinney broke out in 2021 with five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

E_AP22278764942474
Ben Liebenberg via AP

2019: WR Deebo Samuel (49ers)

Samuel has been a versatile piece for San Francisco's offense with his ability to line up at running back in addition to wide receiver. He has 223 receptions for 3,230 yards and 12 touchdowns through his first four seasons, plus 123 carries for 782 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

230406_NotableNo36Picks_16x9
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

2018: LB Shaquille Leonard (Colts)

Though an injury-shortened 2022 season limiting him to just three games, Leonard has consistently been among the NFL's top linebackers between his three Pro Bowl nods and three First-Team All-Pro selections through his first five seasons. The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year had four-straight seasons of 121 or more total tackles before injury snapped that streak in 2022.

E_AP22314297573486
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2017: S Budda Baker (Cardinals)

Baker is widely regarded as one of the best safeties in the league. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in five of his seven seasons and garnered two First-Team All-Pro selections as well. Baker has recorded at least two interceptions in each of his last three seasons.

