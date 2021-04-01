Notable No. 57 overall selections in NFL Draft history

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Apr 01, 2021
By now it's been well-documented that the Rams excel at finding talent outside of the top 32 selections in the NFL Draft. They'll look to do it again this year, as – barring an unforeseen trade – they won't be making the first selection until pick No. 57 this year.

Ahead of this year's draft, scheduled to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, theRams.com looks back at notable players chosen 57th overall in previous NFL Drafts.

2020: Rams WR ﻿Van Jefferson﻿

One of two Rams who will appear on this list, Jefferson was grabbed at this spot by Los Angeles last year. While he had a fairly quiet rookie season statistically, he's poised to step into the role of the No. 3 receiver in the Rams' rotation with Josh Reynolds departing in free agency.

2017: Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The former Vanderbilt standout has emerged as the face of the Texans' defense after finishing second on the team in total tackles as a rookie, then first in each of the next three seasons. He was rewarded with a lucrative four-year contract extension entering the final season of his rookie deal last August and followed with a career-high 164 total tackles.

2015: Rams OL ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿

The other Ram on this list, Havenstein has provided stability at right tackle since joining the organization and been especially key to paving the way for some of the Rams' most successful rushing seasons under head coach Sean McVay.

2006: Bears WR Devin Hester

One of the most prolific kick and punt return specialists in NFL history was chosen at this spot by the Chicago Bears 15 years ago. After eight seasons with the Bears, two with the Falcons and splitting his final season with the Ravens and Seahawks, he retired in 2017 as the NFL's all-time leader in combined kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns with 19 (14 on punts, five on kickoffs), also amassing 3,695 punt return yards and 7,333 kickoff return yards in his eight seasons.

2000: Panthers S Deon Grant

Originally drafted here by the Panthers, Grant missed his rookie season due to injury but went on to play all 16 games from 2001-2011 and enjoyed a productive pro career. After playing for the Panthers (2000-2003), Jaguars (2004-06), Seahawks (2007-09) and Giants (2010-11), Grant would eventually retire in 2013 with 778 total tackles, 30 interceptions and 110 pass breakups across 176 career games.

Notable No. 57 overall selections in NFL Draft history

Take a look at notable selections made at no. 57 overall in NFL Draft history including Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson and OL Rob Havenstein.

Los Angeles Rams OL Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams OL Rob Havenstein

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) celebrates as he scores on an 89-yard punt-return in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) celebrates as he scores on an 89-yard punt-return in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010.

Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson
Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson

Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) talks to his team mates during pre game before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday January 8, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) talks to his team mates during pre game before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday January 8, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday December 24, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday December 24, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) intercepts a pass as teammate Kenny Phillips (21) and Carolina Panthers tight end Gary Barnidge (82) look on during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010.
New York Giants safety Deon Grant (34) intercepts a pass as teammate Kenny Phillips (21) and Carolina Panthers tight end Gary Barnidge (82) look on during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010.

New York Giants strong safety Deon Grant (34) tackles New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller (81) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants strong safety Deon Grant (34) tackles New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller (81) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Deon Grant #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Qwest Field on October 18, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 27-3.
Deon Grant #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Qwest Field on October 18, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 27-3.

Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears catches the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Deon Grant #24 and Travis Fisher #28 of the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field on September 27, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 26-19.
Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears catches the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Deon Grant #24 and Travis Fisher #28 of the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field on September 27, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 26-19.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010.

Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011.
Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) scores on an 82-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) scores on an 82-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011.

Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is pressured by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is pressured by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19.
Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19.

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12.
Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12.

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London.
Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) is pressured by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) a he looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) is pressured by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) a he looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston.

