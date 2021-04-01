Notable No. 57 overall selections in NFL Draft history

By now it's been well-documented that the Rams excel at finding talent outside of the top 32 selections in the NFL Draft. They'll look to do it again this year, as – barring an unforeseen trade – they won't be making the first selection until pick No. 57 this year.

Ahead of this year's draft, scheduled to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, theRams.com looks back at notable players chosen 57th overall in previous NFL Drafts.

2020: Rams WR ﻿Van Jefferson﻿

One of two Rams who will appear on this list, Jefferson was grabbed at this spot by Los Angeles last year. While he had a fairly quiet rookie season statistically, he's poised to step into the role of the No. 3 receiver in the Rams' rotation with Josh Reynolds departing in free agency.

2017: Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The former Vanderbilt standout has emerged as the face of the Texans' defense after finishing second on the team in total tackles as a rookie, then first in each of the next three seasons. He was rewarded with a lucrative four-year contract extension entering the final season of his rookie deal last August and followed with a career-high 164 total tackles.

2015: Rams OL ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿

The other Ram on this list, Havenstein has provided stability at right tackle since joining the organization and been especially key to paving the way for some of the Rams' most successful rushing seasons under head coach Sean McVay.

2006: Bears WR Devin Hester

One of the most prolific kick and punt return specialists in NFL history was chosen at this spot by the Chicago Bears 15 years ago. After eight seasons with the Bears, two with the Falcons and splitting his final season with the Ravens and Seahawks, he retired in 2017 as the NFL's all-time leader in combined kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns with 19 (14 on punts, five on kickoffs), also amassing 3,695 punt return yards and 7,333 kickoff return yards in his eight seasons.

2000: Panthers S Deon Grant