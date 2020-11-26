Notable Rams-49ers games through the years

Week 16, 1988 season: Rams 38, 49ers 16

Quarterback Jim Everett completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 201 yards with four touchdowns and one interception to lead the Rams to a divisional win on Sunday Night Football on December 18, 1988.

Three of Everett's four touchdowns went to tight end Damone Johnson, who also recorded four receptions for 42 yards. The fourth score went to wide receiver Henry Ellard, who had six catches for 74 yards (both team-highs).

Week 17, 1982 season: Rams 21, 49ers 20, and Week 6, 1983 season: Rams 10, 49ers 7

The reason both games are listed is because of their epic shared ending.

The Rams won each contest (21-20 on Jan. 2, 1982, and 10-7 on Oct. 9, 1983) thanks to defensive back Ivory Sully blocking 49ers kicker Ray Wersching's potential game-winning and game-tying field goal attempts respectively.

Week 13, 1979 season: Rams 26, 49ers 20

This victory over the 49ers propelled the Rams to a 3-1 finish over their final four games of the season on a run to Super Bowl XIV against the Steelers.