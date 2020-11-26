Notable Rams-49ers games through the years

The 7-3 Rams host the 4-6 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the second and final regular season meeting between the two teams this season.
Prior to the first meeting, theRams.com examined notable games specific to the Sean McVay era. This time, we're covering multiple eras.
All stats are according to Pro-Football-Reference.com's historic box scores.
Week 3, 2017 season: Rams 41, 49ers 39
McVay's first game against the 49ers was an offensive explosion on Thursday Night Football, and it took a failed 2-point attempt by San Francisco with 2:13 remaining for Los Angeles to hang on for the narrow victory.
Running back Todd Gurley accumulated 149 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Besides Gurley, Goff's other two passing scores went to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who also finished with six catches for 106 yards. Wide receiver Robert Woods also had a big day with 6 catches for 108 yards.
Week 5, 1999 season: Rams 42, 49ers 20
Wide receiver Isaac Bruce's four touchdowns – on five receptions for 134 yards – helped the Rams snap a 17-game losing streak to the 49ers. It was their first win over San Francisco since Nov. 25, 1990, and the victory also left the Rams (4-0) as the NFL's only unbeaten team.
In addition to those four passing touchdowns to Bruce, quarterback Kurt Warner threw a fifth to tight end Jeff Robinson, also completing 20 of 23 pass attempts for 323 yards with only one interception.
The majority of fans on social media who responded to the question of which Rams-49ers game was their favorite went with this one as their choice, given what it meant to the franchise at that time.
Week 16, 1988 season: Rams 38, 49ers 16
Quarterback Jim Everett completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 201 yards with four touchdowns and one interception to lead the Rams to a divisional win on Sunday Night Football on December 18, 1988.
Three of Everett's four touchdowns went to tight end Damone Johnson, who also recorded four receptions for 42 yards. The fourth score went to wide receiver Henry Ellard, who had six catches for 74 yards (both team-highs).
Week 17, 1982 season: Rams 21, 49ers 20, and Week 6, 1983 season: Rams 10, 49ers 7
The reason both games are listed is because of their epic shared ending.
The Rams won each contest (21-20 on Jan. 2, 1982, and 10-7 on Oct. 9, 1983) thanks to defensive back Ivory Sully blocking 49ers kicker Ray Wersching's potential game-winning and game-tying field goal attempts respectively.
Week 13, 1979 season: Rams 26, 49ers 20
This victory over the 49ers propelled the Rams to a 3-1 finish over their final four games of the season on a run to Super Bowl XIV against the Steelers.
The back-and-forth contest included a couple of big plays: Rams defensive back Sid Justin blocking a field goal attempt and returning it 80 yards for a touchdown and a 71-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Vince Ferragamo to running back Wendell Tyler. Each score helped the Rams regain the lead in the second quarter and third quarter respectively.