Notable Rams-49ers matchups with playoff implications in series history

When the Rams take on the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), playoff implications will be riding on the outcome of the matchup. It won't be the first time, either.

Ahead of the contest, theRams.com revisits a few of the previous games in the rivalry's history with similar stakes.

Week 16, 2019 season: 49ers 34, Rams 31

The 49ers converted a pair of 3rd-and-longs on the final drive to set up a game-winning 33-yard field goal converted by kicker Robbie Gould as time expired.

The Rams needed a win, or losses by the Saints and Eagles, to clinch a playoff berth; instead the loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, while running back Todd Gurley had 15 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams defense sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times, with cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams each coming away with an interception.

Week 16, 1988 season: Rams 38, 49ers 16

Rams quarterback Jim Everett threw for 201 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, and the Rams defense sacked 49ers quarterback Joe Montana eight times – seven times in the first half alone – to earn this victory, which clinched a wild card playoff spot for Los Angeles.

L.A. finished with nine sacks – also taking down San Francisco quarterback Steve Young – with outside linebacker Kevin Greene accounting for 4.5 of them.

Week 17, 1982 season: Rams 21, 49ers 20

Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo connected with wide receiver George Farmer on a 42-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to put them up 21-20, then cornerback Ivory Sully blocked 49ers kicker Ray Wersching's 24-yard field goal attempt to preserve the Rams' lead.