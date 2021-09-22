Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notable Rams-Bucs games through the years

Sep 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The 2-0 Rams square off against Tom Brady and the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, continuing a series of games that have traditionally been competitive and played at critical moments in a season. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Buccaneers matchups through the years.

1999 NFC Championship Game: Rams 11, Bucs 6

"The Catch" – a 30-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Rick Proehl – gave the Rams the lead for good and sent them to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Proehl finished the game with six catches for 100 yards for St. Louis in addition to that breakthrough moment in a defensive battle. It also happened to be his first touchdown of the season.

Week 11, 2021 season: Rams 27, Bucs 24

This thriller of a Monday Night Football contest was clinched by then-Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller's interception with just under two minutes to play.

Fuller had two overall against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who finished 26 of 48 for 216 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the pair of picks. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods had big games for the Rams offensively in the victory – Kupp had 11 catches for 145 yards, Woods 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Then-rookie running back Cam Akers and rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson also scored their first NFL touchdowns.

Week 16, 2000 season: Bucs 38, Rams 35

The rematch of the 1999 NFC championship game also marked another tight Monday Night Football game in series history, as Tampa Bay edged St. Louis on a 1-yard run by running back Warrick Dunn with 48 seconds left.

Marshall Faulk had his third, four-touchdown game of the season – the first player in NFL history to achieve the feat – while wide receiver Torry Holt had nine catches for 165 yards and one touchdown.

1979 NFC Championship: Rams 9, Bucs 0

Of the Bucs' four NFC championship game appearances, the Rams have been their opponent twice. This was the first meeting, a shutout victory for the Rams and yet another defensive battle that they won thanks to kicker Frank Corral's three field goals.

Most notable of all, Rams defensive end and future Hall-of-Famer Jack Youngblood played through this game – and the entire 1979 playoffs – with a broken leg as the Rams reached their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Week 14, 1992 season: Rams 31, Bucs 27

Trailing 27-3 at halftime, the Rams outscored the Bucs 28-0 in the second half to earn the comeback win.

Rams quarterback Jim Everett threw all three of his touchdown passes after halftime and finished 25 of 38 for 342 yards overall in addition to those scores. Defensive backs Darryl Henley and Todd Lyght each recorded an interception against Bucs quarterback Vinny Testaverde in the victory.

Related Content

news

Rams LB Troy Reeder joins J.B. Long for Ep. 69 of Rams Revealed and talks first NFL interception & his journey as an undrafted free agent

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams LB Troy Reeder after a standout performance in Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.
news

First Look: Rams host defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Week 3

An early preview of Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. has rib cartilage injury, but "hopeful and optimistic" to get him back vs. Bucs 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of running back Darrell Henderson Jr., outside linebacker Justin Lawler, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
news

Troy Reeder picks good time for first NFL interception

Linebacker Troy Reeder recorded his first interception of his NFL career in the Rams' win over the Colts on Sunday. 
news

Impulsados por un enorme Cooper Kupp, los Rams remontan en Indianapolis: 27-24

Matthew Stafford firma su primera victoria de voltereta con Los Ángeles y la mesa queda puesta para el duelo con Tom Brady y los Buccaneers en SoFi Stadium 
news

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection helps Rams move to 2-0

The Rams don't leave Indianapolis with a win over the Colts without the connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Sunday. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Sony Michel, Troy Reeder, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' Week 2 win over Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Sony Michel, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, linebacker Troy Reeder and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 27-24 win over the Colts in Indianapolis. 
news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's late field goal, Jalen Ramsey's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Colts 

Kicker Matt Gay's 38-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception eight seconds later lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 2 at Colts 

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 18.
Advertising