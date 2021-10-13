Notable Rams-Giants games through the years 

The 4-1 Rams visit the 1-4 Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in a series that dates back to 1938.

Ahead of Sunday's contest (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX), theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Giants matchups through the years.

Week 4, 2020 season: Rams 17, Giants 9

This thriller of a contest was ultimately decided by two key plays: A 55-yard touchdown pass from Rams quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Cooper Kupp midway through the third quarter, then a diving interception by cornerback Darious Williams at their own 5-yard line on the final drive of the contest.

Goff finished 25 of 32 for 200 yards in addition to that touchdown to Kupp, while Kupp posted five receptions for 69 yards. The Rams defense, meanwhile, sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times – one each for defensive lineman Morgan Fox, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, outside linebacker Justin Hollins, outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo and 0.5 each from defensive lineman Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam.

Week 9, 2017 season: Rams 51, Giants 17

Goff's career-highs of 311 passing yards and four touchdowns helped power the Rams to this late-season blowout victory over the Giants.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and finished with 16 carries for 59 yards overall, while kicker Greg Zuerlein making all three field goal attempts and all six extra point attempts in the victory.

The win also moved the Rams to 6-2, giving them their best start to a season since 2001. Also of note, this game also marked wide receiver Robert Woods recording his first touchdown as a Ram.

Week 15, 1999 season: Rams 31, Giants 10

Az-Zahir Hakim and the Rams' defense supplied the bulk of the scoring (pick-sixes from Devin Bush Sr. and Mike Jones) to help St. Louis move to 12-2 on the season.

1990 Divisional Playoffs: Rams 19, Giants 13 (OT)

Dubbed one of the most devastating playoff losses in Giants history by one writer, a pair of field goals by Rams kicker Mike Lansford sent the game into overtime, then quarterback Jim Everett hit wide receiver Flipper Anderson for the game-winning, 30-yard touchdown 66 seconds later.

Wee 4, 1988 season: Rams 45, Giants 31

Everett's five touchdown passes (each to a different receiver) helped the Rams stay undefeated and move to 4-0 with this victory at Giants Stadium.

Running back Greg Bell added 31 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown on the ground, also hauling in one of Everett's touchdown passes.

The Rams defense sacked Giants quarterback Phil Simms four times and also scored a pick-six via cornerback Jerry Gray. According to the New York Times game recap, Simms – who was at that point in his 10th season in the NFL and with the Giants – said after the game that "this is the first time since I've been here that I can remember us getting physically beaten."

Week 13, 1973 season: Rams 40, Giants 6