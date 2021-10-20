Notable Rams-Lions games through the years

The 5-1 Rams host the 0-6 Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., continuing a series that has had former a former Ram facing their old team as a member of the Lions once before.

Ahead of Sunday's contest (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Lions matchups through the years.

Week 13, 2018 season: Rams 30, Lions 16

A big day from running back Todd Gurley (165 total yards from scrimmage, two rushing touchdowns) helped the Rams clinch their second-straight NFC West title for the first time since 1979.

Then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked four times – including twice by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Los Angeles moved to 11-1 on the season with the victory in Detroit.

Week 4, 2006 season: Rams 41, Lions 34

Quarterback Marc Bulger's touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaac Bruce with just under two minutes to play and a defensive stand at their own 37 was the difference for the Rams in this victory, one that spoiled former Rams head coach Mike Martz's return to St. Louis (Martz was named the Lions offensive coordinator earlier that year).

Bulger finished 26 of 42 for 328 yards and three touchdowns overall, while Bruce had seven catches for 100 yards in addition to the touchdown. Wide receiver Torry Holt posted six catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Week 9, 1999 season: Lions 31, Rams 27

Backup quarterback Gus Frerotte's 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnnie Morton was the difference as the Lions edged the Rams.

The result left both teams with 6-2 overall records, tied for the best record in the NFC.

Week 5, 1983 season: Rams 21, Lions 10

Then-rookie running back back Eric Dickerson's 199 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns accounted for all of the Rams scoring and more than half of their offensive production in this early-season victory over the Lions.

At the time, it marked the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in franchise history.

Week 11, 1967 season: Rams 31, Lions 7