Notable Rams-Seahawks games in McVay era

The Rams resume NFC West play this week hosting the Seahawks on Sunday. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Seahawks contests through the years in the Sean McVay era:

Week 14, 2019 season: Rams 28, Seahawks 12

The Rams jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and were in control for the entirety of the game, with multiple players logging milestone performances.

Running back Todd Gurley's 113 scrimmage yards moved him past Dick Bass for eighth on the franchise's all-time list in that category. Tight end Tyler Higbee posted his second of what would be four consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards; doing so in back to back games made him the first Rams tight end to accomplish the feat since Carroll Dale in 1962. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught his sixth touchdown of the season, setting a new career-high.