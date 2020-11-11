Notable Rams-Seahawks games in McVay era

The Rams resume NFC West play this week hosting the Seahawks on Sunday. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Seahawks contests through the years in the Sean McVay era:
Week 14, 2019 season: Rams 28, Seahawks 12
The Rams jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and were in control for the entirety of the game, with multiple players logging milestone performances.
Running back Todd Gurley's 113 scrimmage yards moved him past Dick Bass for eighth on the franchise's all-time list in that category. Tight end Tyler Higbee posted his second of what would be four consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards; doing so in back to back games made him the first Rams tight end to accomplish the feat since Carroll Dale in 1962. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught his sixth touchdown of the season, setting a new career-high.
Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff's pair of first-half touchdown passes gave him 80 for his career, becoming the seventh signal-caller in franchise history to reach that mark. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald's 1.5 sacks gave him 11.0 on the season and his third-consecutive year in double digits.
Week 5, 2019 season: Seahawks 30, Rams 29
This back-and-forth contest came down to the wire.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw a go-ahead, five-yard touchdown pass to running back Chris Carson, who initially juggled but still secured the catch, with 2:34 left in the game. The ensuing 2-point attempt failed.
An interception derailed the next drive by the Rams offense, but a 3-and-out by the Rams defense afterward gave them another chance to respond with 98 seconds left. Los Angeles reached the Seattle 26 with 15 seconds left to set up a 44-yard field goal attempt, but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed, narrowly hooking it to the right.
Overall, it was the third-consecutive Rams-Seahawks game decided by five or fewer points.
Week 10, 2018 season: Rams 36, Seahawks 31
The Rams bounced back from their Week 9 road loss to the Saints with this win over the Seahawks to move to 9-1 on the year.
This victory not only marked the Rams' first regular season sweep of the Seahawks since the 2015 season, but also their first sweep of the entire NFC West division since 2002.
Week 15, 2017 season: Rams 42, Seahawks 7
One of only two games (so far) since 2017 that wasn't decided by six or less points, this dominant victory by the Rams moved them to 10-4 in McVay's first season as head coach.
The Rams scored 40 unanswered points for a 40-0 lead midway through the third quarter behind a pair of Zuerlein field goals, four touchdowns by Gurley (three rushing, one receiving) and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver Robert Woods. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' only points came on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Luke Willson with 1:23 left in that same period.