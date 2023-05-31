Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Observations from Rams' second open OTA session: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session

May 31, 2023 at 04:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams held their second OTA session open to the media on Wednesday, and there was not shortage of plays made on both sides of the ball on the practice field.

Here are some of the notes and and observations from it:

1) A chance to be vocal: Linebacker Ernest Jones was an audible presence during practice and continues to back up his words about being a vocal leader with his actions during OTA sessions.

2) Going deep: One of quarterback Matthew Stafford's best passes of the day came on a deep completion to wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who had two defenders right behind him as he made the tough catch.

3) Stafford sharp in mamba period: Along those lines, Stafford connected with tight end Tyler Higbee twice for touchdowns during the team's competitive "mamba" period. Stafford also connected with wide receiver Austin Trammell for a touchdown during the period.

4) Don't forget about the defense: Prior to the mamba period, defensive back Cobie Durant made an impressive pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for Atwell at the goal line, stretching out his right arm to deflect the pass.

5) Applying pressure: The effort and pressure put forth by rookie defensive linemen Kobie Turner on one play during 11-on-11 work in Wednesday's session drew cheers from the defense and especially vocal reactions from his position group.

6) One more play from a quarterback: Rolling out to his left, rookie Stetson Bennett made a throw across his body to tight end Hunter Long for a touchdown during the mamba period.

7) Rookie playmaker: Safety Jason Taylor II snagged an interception against Bennett during 11-on-11 work Wednesday.

