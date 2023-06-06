Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Observations from Rams' third open OTA session: Energetic practice highlighted by competitive redzone period

Jun 06, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams held their second OTA session open to the media on Tuesday in what became one of the more energetic and entertaining OTAs of the spring.

Here are some of the notes and and observations from it:

230606_OTAObservations_16x9

1) Welcome back, Cooper Kupp: The Rams' most-experienced wide receiver returned Tuesday after spending time away from the practice field to tend to positive family matters. "I'm feeling really good now," Kupp said, referring to rehabbing from last year's season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. Kupp mostly worked off to the side with trainers on Tuesday as he continues that rehab.

2) Wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson non-participants: Skowronek and Jefferson weren't out on the field today for precautionary reasons. Head coach Sean McVay afterward said both players are "good," the team is being "smart" with both right now. McVay said foot soreness kept Skowronek out, while Jefferson had a "recovery day."

3) More opportunities for younger receivers like Puka Nacua: With Skowronek and Jefferson not on the field, the absence of those experienced receivers afford more reps to players like the rookie Nacua, who had an impressive catch on a bullet pass over the middle from quarterback Matthew Stafford during team drills and continued to be tested as he has been the last two weeks. Nacua also scored on a short pass from Stafford during redzone work.

4) Defense makes itself heard and seen: Linebacker Ernest Jones broke up a short Stafford pass intended for running Cam Akers in 11-on-11 work which got the defense fired up, since it effectively served as the end of the series before the reserves took the field for the next set of snaps. In that same period, safety Richard LeCounte had a one-handed pass breakup that also fired up his teammates. There were other instances, in the cases of safeties Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake doing their jobs related to coverage responsibilities that resulted in snaps won by the defense, that kept the energy going.

5) Carrying that energy over into the redzone period: It was fitting that during redzone work, Jones kept an energetic Rams defense going by contesting and preventing a touchdown in the corner of the endzone on a Stafford pass that wasn't caught in bounds by running back Kyren Williams. The defense made two more stops in a row for three straight in total. Undrafted rookie safety Tanner Ingle fed into the defense's energy further with an interception against rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

6) Offense fires back: As well as the defense did in the redzone period, the offense still had some impressive responses. Stafford hit Nacua for the aforementioned touchdown, then tight end Tyler Higbee for another score on back-to-back plays, then Bennett threaded the needle for a short touchdown pass to Williams over the middle.

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp 'feeling really good' as he continues ankle rehab

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp discusses where things stand in his recovery from ankle surgery.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

In the eighth of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 8 road opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

In the seventh of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 7 home opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

In teaching younger Rams offensive players, OC Mike LaFleur encourages learning by making mistakes now rather than later

For Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the best way to get their young players up to speed is by allowing them to make and worth through mistakes now to set them up for success in the future.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

In the sixth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 6 home opponent and Week 12 road opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How Rams are approaching "star" position in secondary

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey brought unique size to the star position that the Rams no longer have after trading him to the Dolphins in March. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris explains how they're approaching the position and the two players getting looks there early on during OTAs.

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn share early takeaways from OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Wednesday press conferences following that day's OTA session.

news

Observations from Rams' second open OTA session: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session

Here are some of the takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' second open OTA session, which took place Wednesday.

news

Rams agree to terms with WR Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

news

Social Roundup: Best of first week of OTAs

The Rams began their Organized Team Activity (OTA) offseason workouts last week. Here are some of the highlights from it.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

In the fifth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 5 home opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising