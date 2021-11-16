Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller aim to make the most of bye week

Nov 16, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The bye week won't consist entirely of rest and relaxation for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller﻿.

Los Angeles' midseason acquisitions made their debuts in Week 10, and still have plenty to learn. Accordingly, this week will be about getting up to speed, especially with a road game against the currently 8-2 Green Bay Packers coming out of the bye.

Starting opposite Leonard Floyd Monday night, Miller played 45 of 68 defensive snaps, collecting three total tackles in his first game as a Ram. It helped that Miller had a preliminary idea of the defense due to the similarities between the systems run by the Rams and Broncos. That said, he knows he still has more to learn.

"Bye week is always good," Miller said postgame after Monday Night Football. "I can get a little bit more healthy. I feel like I was healthy enough to play tonight, but let's take a little bit to go. This bye week can help me get healthy. This bye week will help me learn the playbook a little bit more. This defense had some carryover, but I still need to learn it. This bye week and next week, it'll be good for me."

Meanwhile, Beckham played 15 of 55 offensive snaps and caught 2 of 3 targets for 18 yards. Considering he didn't participate in his first practice with the team until Saturday, or two days before gameday, it was impressive he saw the field.

Getting Beckham adjusted will be a bye week priority for both himself and Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday morning. "We didn't even have one full speed practice with him. So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks. That's where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days."

For Beckham, this week will be a mix of diving into the playbook and "little two-a-days" after a mini-hiatus as he transitioned between teams. This is the first time in his career he's changed teams midway through a season, so it's a different adjustment than before – one that necessitates putting in work during his new team's week off.

"Just over the bye week, being able to get in the playbook and really try and learn every single thing possible," Beckham said postgame. "Two days (to prepare), you know, it's quick, but I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm happy to be here."

