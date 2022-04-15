Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

Apr 15, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the start of the offseason program set for Tuesday, April 19 and the 2022 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Defensive line.

Key offseason moves

  • Hired Skyler Jones as assistant defensive line coach. Jones replaced Marcus Dixon, who was hired as the Broncos' defensive line coach this offseason, and will work with defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson on continuing the sustained success of a pass rush that has generated at least 50 sacks in each of the last three seasons.
  • Signed Jonah Williams to a Reserve/Future contract on Feb. 15. The move was big for depth purposes, keeping Williams – who enters this offseason with two seasons of experience in the Rams' system, having joined the teammate as an undrafted free agent in 2020 – on the roster.

Who's under contract

**99 - DL Aaron Donald**

Aaron Donald

#99 DL

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

2021 stats: 12.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 84 total tackles while starting all 17 regular season games.

**94 - DL A'Shawn Robinson**

A'Shawn Robinson

#94 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Alabama

2021 stats: 67 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles while playing in all 17 games (14 starts).

**91 - DL Greg Gaines**

Greg Gaines

#91 DL

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 312 lbs
  • College: Washington

2021 stats: Career-high 4.5 sacks, plus 55 total tackles and 13 QB hits while playing in all 17 regular season games (13 starts).

**96 - DL Michael Hoecht**

Michael Hoecht

#96 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Brown

2021 stats: Seven total tackles while playing in all 17 regular season games (3 starts).

**93 - DL Marquise Copeland**

Marquise Copeland

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 287 lbs
  • College: Cincinnati

2021 stats: 10 total tackles while playing in nine regular season games.

**95 - DL Bobby Brown III**

Bobby Brown III

#95 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

2021 stats: Appeared in 10 games, making one total tackle.

2021-jonah-williams-hs

Jonah Williams

#92 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Weber State

2021 stats: Made five total tackles while playing in eight regular season games.

2021-earnest-brown-hs

Earnest Brown IV

#90 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

2021 stats: Did not accumulate any; spent entire season on practice squad.

What's next

Getting a new deal done for Donald. It remains one of the top offseason priorities for Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.

