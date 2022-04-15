Offseason position reset: Defensive line

With the start of the offseason program set for Tuesday, April 19 and the 2022 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Defensive line.
Key offseason moves
- Hired Skyler Jones as assistant defensive line coach. Jones replaced Marcus Dixon, who was hired as the Broncos' defensive line coach this offseason, and will work with defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson on continuing the sustained success of a pass rush that has generated at least 50 sacks in each of the last three seasons.
- Signed Jonah Williams to a Reserve/Future contract on Feb. 15. The move was big for depth purposes, keeping Williams – who enters this offseason with two seasons of experience in the Rams' system, having joined the teammate as an undrafted free agent in 2020 – on the roster.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 12.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 84 total tackles while starting all 17 regular season games.
2021 stats: 67 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles while playing in all 17 games (14 starts).
2021 stats: Career-high 4.5 sacks, plus 55 total tackles and 13 QB hits while playing in all 17 regular season games (13 starts).
2021 stats: Seven total tackles while playing in all 17 regular season games (3 starts).
2021 stats: 10 total tackles while playing in nine regular season games.
2021 stats: Appeared in 10 games, making one total tackle.
2021 stats: Made five total tackles while playing in eight regular season games.
2021 stats: Did not accumulate any; spent entire season on practice squad.
What's next
Getting a new deal done for Donald. It remains one of the top offseason priorities for Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.