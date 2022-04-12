Offseason position reset: Quarterback

With the start of the offseason program a week away and the 2022 NFL Draft a little more than two weeks away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up first: Quarterback.
Key offseason moves
- Signed Matthew Stafford to a four-year extension. The move keeps Stafford under contract through the 2026 season and addressed an offseason priority.
- Tendered exclusive rights free agent John Wolford. This transaction ensured Los Angeles retained its primary backup quarterback over the last two seasons.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: Completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
2021 stats: Appeared in three games, completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for 25 yards with an interception.
2021 stats: Was on the active roster but did not see any action, as he was inactive for every regular season and playoff game.
What's next
The Rams are set at quarterback. Aside from Wolford formally signing his exclusive rights tender, it would be surprising to see any other transactions involving this position.
