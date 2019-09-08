Okoronkwo, Gaines and Long Jr. inactive for season-opener

CHARLOTTE – Speaking to the depth of the Rams' roster, three members of the club's 2019 draft class – DT Greg Gaines, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans. – are on Los Angeles' inactives list for today's regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers. None of them appeared on Friday's injury report.
Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Nsimba Webster
CB David Long Jr.
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
C Coleman Shelton
T Bobby Evans
TE Johnny Mundt
DT Greg Gaines
CAROLINA PANTHERS
DT Vernon Butler
OT Greg Little
DE Bruce Irvin
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
QB Will Grier
WR Brandon Zylstra
OL Brandon Greene