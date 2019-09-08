Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Okoronkwo, Gaines and Long Jr. inactive for season-opener

Sep 08, 2019 at 08:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CHARLOTTE – Speaking to the depth of the Rams' roster, three members of the club's 2019 draft class – DT Greg Gaines, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans. – are on Los Angeles' inactives list for today's regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers. None of them appeared on Friday's injury report.

Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

inactives_16x9

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Nsimba Webster

CB David Long Jr.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

C Coleman Shelton

T Bobby Evans

TE Johnny Mundt

DT Greg Gaines

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DT Vernon Butler

OT Greg Little

DE Bruce Irvin

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

QB Will Grier

WR Brandon Zylstra

OL Brandon Greene

