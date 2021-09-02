Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

OneRepublic to take the field at SoFi Stadium during halftime of Rams home opener on September 12

Sep 01, 2021 at 07:40 PM

Grammy-nominated OneRepublic will help welcome fans to SoFi Stadium when they perform at halftime of the Rams Week One match-up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 12. The game and halftime show will be presented by online personal finance company SoFi.

The performance will mark the first halftime show in SoFi Stadium's history, kicking off a season of NFL games and legendary entertainment which will culminate with Super Bowl LVI and its iconic halftime show. Fans and guests can visit www.therams.com/chi to purchase tickets and watch the performance during halftime of the Sunday Night Football match-up.

"Global pop sensation OneRepublic will ignite the Rams House as we kick off this highly anticipated season on September 12," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our SoFi Stadium stage for a live performance in front of fans that have been waiting a long time to celebrate this momentous day with our team and our city."

Additionally, fans can enter the SoFi Home Opener VIP Experience sweepstakes for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and grand prizes such as a custom Rams-branded guitar autographed by OneRepublic, meet-and-greet opportunities with the band, a shopping spree at The Equipment Room, access to SoFi Member VIP spaces at SoFi Stadium on gameday and much more. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting therams.com/SoFiOpener.

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Rams at SoFi Stadium will be televised nationally on NBC, as well as locally on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 and in Spanish on Tu Liga 1330 AM.

For more information about the Rams gameday experience, please visit www.therams.com/gameday or the Rams mobile app.

About OneRepublic

Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: "Somebody", "Run", "Somebody To Love", "Wanted", "Didn't I", "Better Days" and "Rescue Me", which has been certified RIAA Gold.

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

From acquiring RB Sony Michel to Bryce Perkins' preseason performance, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Dick Vermeil selected as Coach Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

From Jake Funk Mic'd Up to Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Rams to draft in style from 9,000 sq. ft. house in Malibu, fans can win opportunity to stay at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House May 14-16
news

Investing in their futures: Edwards, Demby, Kiser compete in SpeedBuild business combine, discover promising business opportunity

Offensive linemen David Edwards and Jamil Demby and linebacker Micah Kiser gained valuable experience last week by competing in BLVCKOPS' SpeedBuild business combine. 
news

Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams as the NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team awards for 2020 season

Four players received team honors on Friday. 
news

John Johnson III is Rams' nominee for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety John Johnson III as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Andrew and Melissa Whitworth share family's experience with COVID-19

The Whitworths explain how COVID-19 impacted their family and what they hope people learn from their experience. 
news

Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

A look at the initial ratings Madden NFL 21 gave to Rams players.
Advertising