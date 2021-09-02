OneRepublic to take the field at SoFi Stadium during halftime of Rams home opener on September 12

Grammy-nominated OneRepublic will help welcome fans to SoFi Stadium when they perform at halftime of the Rams Week One match-up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 12. The game and halftime show will be presented by online personal finance company SoFi.

The performance will mark the first halftime show in SoFi Stadium's history, kicking off a season of NFL games and legendary entertainment which will culminate with Super Bowl LVI and its iconic halftime show. Fans and guests can visit www.therams.com/chi to purchase tickets and watch the performance during halftime of the Sunday Night Football match-up.

"Global pop sensation OneRepublic will ignite the Rams House as we kick off this highly anticipated season on September 12," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our SoFi Stadium stage for a live performance in front of fans that have been waiting a long time to celebrate this momentous day with our team and our city."

Additionally, fans can enter the SoFi Home Opener VIP Experience sweepstakes for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and grand prizes such as a custom Rams-branded guitar autographed by OneRepublic, meet-and-greet opportunities with the band, a shopping spree at The Equipment Room, access to SoFi Member VIP spaces at SoFi Stadium on gameday and much more. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting therams.com/SoFiOpener.

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Rams at SoFi Stadium will be televised nationally on NBC, as well as locally on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 and in Spanish on Tu Liga 1330 AM.

For more information about the Rams gameday experience, please visit www.therams.com/gameday or the Rams mobile app.

About OneRepublic