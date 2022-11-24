Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams' record 

When this game at this juncture of the season was announced during the schedule release in the spring, the view externally about where the Rams and Chiefs would be is a marked contrast to where they are now.

Yet even though the Rams are 3-7 to the Chiefs' 8-2, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows there's still plenty of talent on the Rams' roster.

"They've had change to the team, and then injuries," Reid told Kansas City reporters Wednesday. "Those things happen, and that's not something they planned on happening, right? That's kind of where I see where they're at."

Reid's observation has certainly been the dominant storyline of Los Angeles' season so far, especially on offense. Entering Week 12, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play, wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains on Injured Reserve – oh, and they've gone through three different starting left tackles, four different starting left guards, three different starting centers, and four different starting right guards. Captain Rob Havenstein has been the lone constant at right tackle the entire season.

The one side of the ball the Rams haven't dealt with that kind of attrition is defense, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Bobby Wagner starting every game so far.