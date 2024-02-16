Order for first round of 2024 NFL Draft set; Rams slated to pick 19th overall

The 2024 NFL Draft first round order is officially set, the league announced Wednesday.
Conducted on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, that confirmed order has the Rams scheduled to pick 19th overall.
General manager Les Snead said last month it's still too early to tell whether the team will make a selection with the pick or trade it. If the former comes to fruition, it would mark the first time making a selection in the first round for the Rams since the 2016 NFL Draft, when it took quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit. The Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 26, with Rounds 4-7 taking place on April 27.