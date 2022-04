Staples of his time in Detroit, Stafford's signature passes showed up time and time again in Los Angeles. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp noticed the no-looks in training camp with how Stafford uses his eyes to manipulate defenders and create those windows, which Stafford would do multiple times throughout the 2021 season. And the side-arm throws were praised by Rams head coach Sean McVay, who liked the way Stafford could change his arm slots.