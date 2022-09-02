Setting the example: The steady leadership of Rob Havenstein

Long after the Rams' Aug. 15 training camp practice at their facility has ended, Havenstein is on the field with multiple Rams offensive linemen, including rookies A.J. Arcuri and Logan Bruss.

These post-practice workshops, which Havenstein calls "o-line therapy sessions," are a way for the group to troubleshoot together. Ever been in class and a lesson is being taught a certain way over and over, but then a friend explains it to you differently and suddenly it clicks? That's what's happening here.

In this instance, Havenstein is lending his experience and expertise to working Arcuri and Bruss through run-blocking technique in the Rams' offense.

Havenstein had older players do the same for him when he was younger, telling him what to do when he had questions and didn't understand what was going on, or pulling him aside when he was struggling and helping him get better.

"I feel like I at least somewhat know what I'm talking about now," Havenstein said with a smile. "So if I see a young guy making the same mistakes I've made or I've seen before, it's just easier to go ahead and address that. Maybe it's showing them how it's done, but it's more talking through it and how I understand certain things and certain body positions for offensive linemen, specifically."

That process also includes introspection from Havenstein, too.

During the time the two of them played together, Whitworth saw "the constant maturity" from Havenstein to figure out the next step he can take to elevate his game.

"I think some guys get to a point where they play, and it's like, 'I'm content with just getting on the field and trying to chase just playing time,'" Whitworth toldtheRams.com. "And then there's guys who get out there, experience it, have a level of success and go, 'I want to sustain this for a long time. How do I do that?' And I think that's something Rob has done a great job of continuing to (go), 'Hey, what's a little nugget that I can find and add to my game to help me be successful?'"

Those qualities are what have made, and will continue to make, people follow Havenstein's lead.