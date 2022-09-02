Setting the example: The steady leadership of Rob Havenstein

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was making an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this summer when he was asked about under-the-radar leaders on the team.
One of them was outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The other?
Right tackle Rob Havenstein.
It might not catch the attention of many, or at least most fans' and of the general public's, but Havenstein's leadership, and the steady, even-keeled presence that comes with it, has been noticeable to anyone who's been around him.
And it was made possible by those who set the example for him, much like he tries to do today.
After an organized team activity session this spring, Havenstein is asked about making up the gap created by the retirement of veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth.
Now the new elder statesmen of Los Angeles' offensive line room, Havenstein tells the reporter Whitworth can't be replaced, and that it would take the power of the group to make up for his departure. Everyone would take that next step in their leadership, and do it in their own way.
Havenstein shaped his approach from several influences in his life, like his high school coach, Frederick (Maryland) Linganore High's Rick Conner. In college, it was Wisconsin teammates like Travis Frederick (a future NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl center), Ryan Groy, and Rick Wagner – all players who led by example.
"There's juice guys, and that can't be faked," Havenstein toldtheRams.com. "Sometimes when guys aren't juice guys and they talk a lot, it's kind of more just dead noise. So I've always wanted my words to mean something."
Expanding on that idea, Havenstein noticed from his and Whitworth's first season together onward how Whitworth could both lead by example and have his words carry weight.
"He spoke when necessary, he spoke when needed. He had an uncanny ability for that," Havenstein said. "He really led by example. He went out there and just did it first. You could never say, 'Hey, I'm out-working Andrew right now,' you know? That's something I hope I'm bringing right now."
With his experience and resume – he's started 109 games across the regular season and playoffs through seven seasons – it hasn't been difficult for younger players to follow his lead.
"He's been around, he's been a starter since he's been here, and he's had success," Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom said. "Just the way he works, you can't help but just try to do what he does because, day in and day out, on and off the field, he's a great guy to have leading our room now."