Reminiscent of his start to the season, Kupp scorches opposing defenses for a whopping 40 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns as the Rams mount a four-game win streak across Weeks 13-16 that grows to five with a win over the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 17.

With his 118 receiving yards against the 49ers in Week 18, Kupp sets a franchise record with his 11th 100-yard receiving game of the season. It was previously held by Torry Holt, who had 10 in 2003.