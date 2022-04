From Weeks 13 through 16, Donald goes on a defensive tear. Collectively, he registers six sacks, two forced fumbles, eight QB hits and 21 total tackles to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Month while the Rams kickstart what becomes a five-game win streak.

His most impressive game comes against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14, when he records three of those six sacks, including one on the first play of the game and one on the last play of the game. He also tallies five of his total tackles and three of his QB hits in this game, plus a pass breakup that leads directly to an interception by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.