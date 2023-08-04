Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pacsun and Rams continue partnership to benefit local youth

Aug 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

In a display of their commitment to community and education, Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams announced the continuation of their four-year partnership. Pacsun will once again partner with its hometown football team on a variety of transformative initiatives, activations, and engagement opportunities aimed at benefiting the youth.

"We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Working closely with the organization has offered us a unique opportunity to directly engage with their passionate fan base and make a positive impact on the local community. Additionally, this collaboration has significantly enhanced our accessibility within the sports community, bringing our brand to where their interests are and creating meaningful connections and experiences that resonate with us and our loyal customers and fans," said Brie Olson, CEO at Pacsun.

To commemorate the milestone, Pacsun is presenting special activations at Rams Training Camp. Pacsun is hosting its own dedicated space within the activation area in Irvine, CA, inviting fans to engage in exclusive giveaways, merchandise, prizes, and more. Select fans visiting Training Camp will receive a complimentary Pacsun tote bag as a gift with purchase at the merchandise tent. Aligning with the Rams' inaugural youth platform, the Rams Football Academy, Pacsun will offer special takeaways to young participants who register at the training camp "With our shared Southern California roots and a passion for our hometown, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pacsun," Jennifer Prince, LA Rams Chief Commercial Officer. "Going into our fourth year together, we're excited to uncover new ways of engaging our fans while giving back to the community this season and making an even bigger impact on local youth across this region."

Further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility, Pacsun will once again pledge $1 million in product donations to be distributed in conjunction with the Rams, bringing the cumulative contribution to $3 million in product value, significantly impacting the lives of over 30,000 students over the course of recent years.

Related Content

news

Rams announce 2023 TV and radio broadcast teams

Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will be streamed for free on therams.com
news

Princess Cruises, Los Angeles' hometown cruise line, named official cruise vacation partner of Los Angeles Rams

Announcement made during ceremony at Rams Training Camp recognizing Fisher House, LA-based military veteran support organization
news

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to deliver Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game between Rams and Denver Broncos to fans of all ages on Christmas Day

SpongeBob SquarePants' Patrick Star, Voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, Will Offer Live Commentary from Bikini Bottom
news

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science students Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo talk rotation experiences with Rams as part of NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science were part of the inaugural class of HBCU medical students who completed rotations with eight NFL teams this fall. 
news

Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Rodolfo Galván-Rivera

In the third of a series for Latino Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Studio Producer Rodolfo Galván-Rivera.
news

Los Angeles Rams y Avocados From Peru lanzan receta oficial de guacamole y sorteo para dar a los fanáticos la oportunidad de ganar el vehículo eléctrico personalizado Avo Rams y más

Avocados from Peru, el superalimento oficial de los Rams, presenta la receta de guacamole característica del equipo que se lanzará en el canal de redes sociales "So Yummy!".
news

Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Kassandra Garcia

In the first of a series for Latino Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Manager of Football and Business Administration Kassandra Garcia.  
news

"Love" sculpture created by NFL and artist Ruben Rojas will be on display at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bills 2022 Kickoff Game

Special artwork will be on display at Upper American Airlines plaza at SoFi Stadium prior to the Rams kicking off the 2022 NFL season against the Bills. 
news

Resorts World Las Vegas and Los Angeles Rams announce partnership

Resorts World Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams announced a multi-year partnership that makes the Strip's newest integrated resort an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Sleep Number announces three-year partnership renewal with Los Angeles Rams

Sleep health and technology leader to continue to drive current Super Bowl Champion Rams' performance and recovery through quality sleep and science-backed innovations
news

Two Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science students to complete clinical rotations with Rams during 2022 season

Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo will work with the Rams' medical staff this upcoming season as part of the inaugural class of students participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. 
Advertising